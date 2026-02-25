Ever.green Partners with Corporate Energy Buyers to Support the Deployment of Solar Across 15 West Virginia Schools, Saving the District up to $200,000 in Annual Energy Costs

WAYNE, W.Va., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever.green , a marketplace empowering businesses of all sizes to participate in the energy transition through the purchase and sale of long-term, High-Impact RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates), today announced the completion of the first six solar systems across 15 schools in Wayne County, West Virginia. Ever.green, which aggregated the corporate buyers, and West Virginia-based solar developer Solar Holler, are delivering hundreds of thousands in annual energy savings to the rural West Virginia school district, while expanding clean energy access in a historically coal-dependent region, delivering impact beyond clean electrons.

Understanding that rooftop solar could lower long-term energy costs and redirect savings back into education, the Wayne County School District entered a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Holler to lock-in a long-term energy rate. To ensure the schools saved money and the projects proceeded, Ever.green aggregated demand from corporate energy buyers that valued High-Impact RECs. With six systems complete and nine more under way, the school district anticipates approximately $150,000 to $200,000 in annual energy savings flowing directly back into the district’s operating budget. The solar systems are also expected to avoid roughly 2,400 metric tons of CO₂ annually, which is equivalent to taking about 560 cars off the road each year.

“Our work with Wayne County Schools and Solar Holler showcases an ideal example of how corporate climate commitments can be structured to directly impact community-scale renewable energy projects that traditional financing often overlooks,” said Cris Eugster, CEO and Co-founder of Ever.green. “Beyond emissions reductions, this project is creating savings that will directly benefit students, while also creating high quality, local clean energy jobs, supporting long-term employment in the region.”

Like many school districts, energy is one of the largest operating expenses for the Wayne County School District, and rising electricity costs are increasing the strain on already tight budgets. District leaders knew installing solar on school rooftops would result in lower long-term energy costs, but the challenge was that solar projects require significant upfront capital. To address the financing gap, Ever.green structured High-Impact REC contracts from corporate buyers committed to adding new renewable energy to the grid through projects that also deliver measurable community benefits. By entering into long-term High-Impact REC contracts at a meaningful price, these corporate buyers supplied the additional, contracted revenue Solar Holler needed to move forward, while providing Wayne County Schools a PPA rate that generated immediate savings.

“The contribution from Ever.green is what tipped the scales and made these projects buildable,” said Heather Ransom, Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications, Solar Holler. “There are a lot of pieces to the financial puzzle, and having that revenue certainty at exactly the right moment is what got us over the finish line.”

“In some of the projections we were looking at over the life of this PPA, it's basically going to fund two teaching careers,” said Todd Alexander, Superintendent, Wayne County Schools. “The companies that have been involved in our project, they're helping contribute to our savings, which is helping us provide services for students. So it's a benefit for the entire community.”

The Wayne County School solar projects illustrate how corporate climate commitments can be structured to directly impact communities and school districts. Nearly 8,000 rural school districts across the United States face similar budget pressures, collectively spending billions of dollars on energy each year that could instead support students and educators. As demonstrated through this innovative REC agreement, Ever.green’s approach creates a clear channel for corporate climate dollars to enable projects that deliver impact. When corporate buyers, mission-aligned developers, and community needs come together, the result is durable, locally-grounded climate action, with benefits that extend far beyond the grid.

