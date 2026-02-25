Anime Ottawa 2026: Heroes, Monsters, Romantics, and a Whole Lot of Music





OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third edition of Anime Ottawa will transform the EY Centre into Canada’s Japanese and Asian fantasy epicenter from April 3 to 5, 2026. Anime fans from across the land will gather to meet stars, hunt for manga, discover figurines, chase collectibles, cosplay, party, and revel in the pulsating music of their favourite shows. For fans of Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Dandadan, Naruto, Pokémon, KPop Demon Hunters, and many other legendary hits, there will be no better place to spend Easter weekend with family and friends—before heading out to feast in the evening.

Featured guests

Attendees will have the chance to meet some of the most recognizable voices from the anime and gaming worlds. Celebrity guests include Risa Mei (Zenless Zone Zero, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail), Griffin Burns (Demon Slayer, Genshin Impact, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Paul Castro Jr. (The Summer Hikaru Died, Disney’s Twisted Wonderland, Genshin Impact), Anne Yatco (Genshin Impact, Jujutsu Kaisen, Digimon), and more.

Programming

This year’s edition will feature two (2) big stages, the Main Events stage in Hall 1 and the Entertainment stage in Hall 4, for a weekend packed with continuous and exciting performances. There will also be numerous panels, workshops, guest Q&A's, and additional programming for all ages and tastes in Meeting Rooms A through D! The opening ceremony on Friday at 10:30 a.m. will launch a musically charged program, starting with Melody of Japan. Later that day, participants will show-off their best moves at the Dance Showcase, before heading over to a concert by Zenbu Kimi no Sei da, a Japanese "Yami-Kawaii" (morbidly cute) alt-idol girl group fusing EDM, industrial rock.

Saturday promises a nonstop anime adventure: the Sprinkles Idol Fest will highlight singing and dancing artists inspired by Japanese pop icons, odorites, and anime idols; a concert by the Ottawa Guitar Trio; and the Masquerade and Cosplay-Eh!™ during which some of the finest cosplayers in the country will showcase their creations.

Sunday will mark the event’s premiere of Vocaparty, celebrating the magic of Vocaloid, Yamaha’s voice synthesizer software, in an original virtual concert experience featuring mesmerizing visuals, dynamic choreography, and hit covers specially arranged for the show. With its holo-style 3D screen, Vocaparty will be a celebration of music, technology, and fan community.

Throughout the weekend, the 404s Improv Comedy Troupe will invite attendees to take hilarious breaks from exploring aisles filled with specialized retailers offering manga, anime, and an impressive array of toys, collectibles, and memorabilia. The full schedule will be available 7 to 10 days before the start of the event.

Industry Context

Anime and manga are firmly mainstream in 2026, with an estimated 50% of Netflix’s global subscriber base watching anime. Audiences on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime are not far behind. Canada ranks among the 9th to 10th largest anime markets outside Japan, and the global manga market is expected to grow from $16.28 billion in 2025 to $19.01 billion in 2026.

About Anime Ottawa

Anime Ottawa launched in March of 2024 and is powered by Ottawa Comiccon. This annual event dedicated to anime takes the form of a fan convention with content and products such as manga, video games and Asian culture in general. Anime Ottawa is set to become one of the fastest growing events of its category attracting new and longtime fans. Over the course of three days, fans are treated to different programming to help further promote and connect anime, costuming, gaming, and pop culture in general. With cosplay a huge part of this culture, we encourage fans (but not obligated) to come dressed up for fun or for the Masquerade competition! Along with that, our Exhibition Hall stands as a hub housing an array of vendors, industry representatives, and an arena to showcase the exceptional talents populating our Artist Alley.

ANIME OTTAWA from April 3 to 5, 2026

EY Centre (4899 Uplands Dr, Ottawa)

