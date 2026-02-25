Lifeward to Acquire Powered Upper Body Exoskeleton with AI Capabilities Designed to Restore Function to Stroke Survivors

IP and technology acquisition is expected to be highly accretive and to advance Lifeward’s position as a diversified biomedical innovation company



HUDSON, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology designed to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain technology assets and related know-how, including functional prototypes from Skelable Ltd., the developer of a robotic upper body orthotic device with AI capabilities, for total consideration of $480,000 in Lifeward equity, payable in installments upon the achievement of specified milestones, and a nominal cash payment at closing. As part of the acquisition, the key engineering team will join Lifeward, bringing more than 60 years of combined experience across electrical, software, mechanical and industrial design. The integration of the core engineering team will ensure continuity of knowledge and a disciplined transfer of technology, intellectual property and design intent into Lifeward’s development framework.

The acquired technology will enable commercialization of a powered upper-extremity orthotic system designed to assist and enhance functional movement in individuals with weakened or paralyzed arms and hands, primarily following stroke. The device is intended to enable patients to perform activities of daily living that may otherwise be impossible, while supporting therapeutic goals such as muscle re-education and improved range of motion.

Lifeward expects the new upper body exoskeleton to be ready for commercial launch within approximately 18 to 24 months, following additional development and regulatory approvals, and anticipates attractive gross margins and favorable unit economics over time.

“This upper-limb orthotic technology is a natural extension of our ReWalk® platform and accelerates Lifeward’s evolution into a fully integrated, whole-body neuro-rehabilitation company,” said Mark Grant, President and CEO of Lifeward. “The device is designed not only to support immediate functional movement, but to rehabilitate and restore independence over time. This acquisition expands our addressable market, enhances commercial efficiency through shared channels, and strengthens our position across payers and prescribers. We are also adding exceptional engineering talent that will significantly expand our internal R&D capabilities and accelerate innovation across our platform.”

“What differentiates this technology is how intentionally it is designed around the human experience,” said David Hexner, Vice President of Research and Development at Lifeward. “Built on a strong intellectual property foundation, the system integrates advanced sensing and intelligent and adaptive control with an intuitive, patient-focused design that prioritizes usability and comfort. The result is a next-generation rehabilitation platform that delivers personalized and responsive therapy while maintaining medical-grade performance, safety and reliability.”

This acquisition represents a strategic expansion into a significant market opportunity in upper-limb impairment following stroke, a substantial and underserved market where Lifeward can enhance wellbeing and quality of life. In the U.S. alone, 245,000 newly diagnosed stroke survivors each year experience functional impairments that may make them candidates for upper-limb neuro-rehabilitation technologies. Additionally, of the more than 7 million stroke survivors in the U.S., approximately two-thirds remain disabled, representing an estimated 4.6 million individuals in the prevalence-based addressable population.

Compelling commercial synergies between the acquired upper-body exoskeleton and the Company’s lead product, ReWalk, include a crossover in prescriber groups, including physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians, neurologists, and stroke specialists, as well as rehabilitation settings such as inpatient and outpatient neuro-rehabilitation centers and Veterans Affairs facilities. The overlap in payer segments further enhances the potential for commercial leverage and scalable go-to-market execution. Lifeward expects these synergies to support efficient commercialization, strengthen institutional relationships, and improve long-term negotiating leverage with payers.

Lifeward believes that this upper-limb orthotic program is well positioned within existing U.S. reimbursement frameworks for advanced assistive and neuro-rehabilitation technologies. The Company expects to leverage established Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) pathways applicable to upper-extremity powered orthoses and robotic assistive devices, including HCPCS coding structures introduced for upper-limb exoskeleton and neuro-robotic technologies, together with applicable CMS payment determination mechanisms.

Beyond stroke rehabilitation, this acquisition positions Lifeward to expand into adjacent neurological and neuromuscular conditions, including upper-limb spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, brachial plexus injury, and peripheral nerve injury-each representing meaningful unmet clinical need and incremental commercial opportunity.

The transaction is contingent upon customary closing conditions.

The securities to be issued in connection with the transactions described herein are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com .

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding the acquisition of assets from Skelable Ltd. (the “Proposed Acquisition”), projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others: the ability of the parties to consummate the Proposed Acquisition in a timely manner or at all, including the ability of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions set forth in the transaction agreement, Lifeward’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits of the Proposed Acquisition will not be realized within the expected time period or at all, potential delays in consummating the Proposed Acquisition, the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company’s ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

