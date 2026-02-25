mitú Appoints Vanessa Vigil as President

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mitú , the media and entertainment company reaching over 15 million bilingual and bicultural Latinos, announced Vanessa Vigil as President overseeing its strategic direction, operational performance, revenue growth, and brand vision. Vigil most recently served as mitú’s Chief Brand Officer and has held various leadership positions within the company since joining in 2019.

Prior to mitú, Vigil held leadership roles at independent and global agencies including Essence and OMD, where she specialized in multicultural marketing strategy for Fortune 500 brands.

“mitú has always stood for creativity, boldness and innovation, accurately representing the generation of Latinos born and raised in the US. I’m incredibly honored to be stepping into this role leading mitú as President and guiding it into its next era,” said Vanessa Vigil.

During her tenure, Vigil oversaw brand partnerships and content strategy, while leading major initiatives resulting in industry-leading engagement rates and a social media portfolio with significant growth year-over-year. Vigil also helmed the relaunch of the company’s culinary digital media brand, Hispanic Kitchen, and instituted mitú's successful multi-year filmmaker mentorship program.

Hugo Gamino will succeed her as Vice President of Brand & Content Strategy, formerly Head of Hispanic Kitchen, mitú’s culinary digital media brand.

“Vanessa Vigil is a respected leader in media and entertainment, and her ability to navigate a rapidly changing landscape will be invaluable as we continue to evolve,” said Hugo Gamino. “I have seen firsthand the depth of her influence and her unwavering commitment to this brand, consistently pushing boundaries and championing creatives at every level. 2026 will mark a defining leap for our business. We will enter the market with greater visibility, sharper execution, and a bold, elevated experience for our audiences reinforcing our position as a trusted media authority not only for Latinos, but for an entire generation.”

“This appointment is a powerful moment not just for me but for women and Latinos across the media industry. When leadership reflects the communities we serve, the work is stronger, the perspective is sharper, and the impact is real - for business partners and for the next generation to follow,” said Vigil.



The promotion of Vigil is a natural evolution for the media brand. Her years of dedication and commitment positions her as a leader that will lead mitú into its next phase of growth while honoring the company’s mission as a cultural and respected force in the industry.



About mitú

mitú is the leading media and entertainment company reaching English-first, digitally native U.S. Latinos. Across its portfolio of brands - wearemitu, Somos mitú, FIERCE, crema, Hispanic Kitchen, and Things That Matter - mitú engages more than 15 million followers with content spanning entertainment, food, lifestyle, identity, and humor.

Through viral social storytelling, premium video, original IP, talent curation, and experiential programming, mitú reflects the voice of a generation shaping mainstream culture. The result is industry-leading engagement and lasting audience loyalty.

For brand partners, mitú combines creative expertise with cultural fluency to deliver scaled, authentic connection across social, video, creators, events, and scalable media solutions. Follow us @wearemitu, and visit wearemitu.com .

