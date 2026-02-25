VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Declares Zero Tolerance Toward Market Manipulation

Engages Paul Hastings LLP to File Civil Complaint on Naked Short Selling

Reaffirms that Suspected Manipulative Trading will not be Tolerated

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced that the Company has completed its interview process with multiple leading law firms specializing in securities and market-manipulation litigation. Following that review, VisionWave has engaged Paul Hastings LLP, one of the nation’s most respected global law firms with exceptional securities and complex litigation expertise, to prepare and file a civil complaint addressing suspected to trading irregularities in the Company’s stock.

VisionWave emphasized that it will pursue, without compromise, any party believed to have engaged in manipulative trading or other violations of securities laws that may have harmed the Company or its shareholders. Based on the Company’s review and information submitted to regulators, the Company believes certain trading activity may have artificially pressured the share price. The Company intends to expose the perpetrators and hold them fully accountable under the law.

“The Company will not tolerate suspected illegal naked short selling or other potentially manipulative conduct and will pursue these bad actors to the fullest extent permitted by law,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. “After interviewing several national firms, Paul Hastings was the clear standout. The Firm combines unmatched resources with deep experience in securities litigation and activism defense matters. We will be aggressive and plan to take this fight to the parties believed to be responsible to protect our shareholders’ interest. Our shareholders have invested in innovation and integrity — not in a game rigged by manipulators. VisionWave will not rest until justice is served.”

VisionWave continues to cooperate fully with Nasdaq MarketWatch and FINRA Market Regulation and will update shareholders as developments occur. The Company reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy toward market manipulation and commitment to protecting the integrity of VWAV trading and the interests of its investors.

The Company will continue to monitor trading activity and pursue appropriate remedies where warranted.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops and commercializes next-generation defense technologies integrating AI-based sensing, radar, and autonomous systems for air, land, and maritime applications. The Company’s mission is to enhance situational awareness, safety, and decision-making for government, defense, and commercial customers worldwide.

Learn more at https://vwav.inc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding potential legal and regulatory actions, the Company’s beliefs regarding trading activity, and anticipated outcomes of any litigation or regulatory matters. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the results of ongoing investigations, the availability and strength of evidence, determinations by courts or regulators, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc

Website: https://www.vwav.inc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744252/5551620/VisionWave_Logo.jpg