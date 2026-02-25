Anywhere Assurance Launches International Travel Medical Plans Built for the Way People Actually Travel Today

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anywhere Assurance today announced the launch of its new Anywhere America International Travel Medical Insurance plans, officially entering the global travel medical market with a clear mission: deliver protection that moves with you.

Built for today’s globally mobile traveler, Anywhere Assurance was created to serve people who need straightforward, essential medical coverage while visiting the United States or traveling onward worldwide. The new plans combine meaningful benefits, flexible coverage durations, and accessible eligibility, all designed around real-world travel needs.

“Travel has evolved, but too many insurance products haven’t,” said AJ Steele, Managing Director of Anywhere Assurance. “Anywhere Assurance was built to close those gaps. We focused on clarity, flexibility, and relevant protection for the way people actually live and move today.”

The Anywhere America plans provide coverage for non-U.S. citizens traveling to the United States or to the United States and then worldwide. Eligibility extends from ages 0 to 69, making the plans accessible to families, students, temporary workers, visiting relatives, and international explorers.

Core benefits include:

Coverage for COVID-19 treated the same as any other sickness

Emergency Medical Evacuation up to $25,000

Medically Necessary Repatriation up to $15,000

Natural Disaster Evacuation coverage up to $25,000

Acute Onset of Pre-Existing Condition coverage up to the selected medical maximum

Built-in Travel Assistance services



Three plan tiers — Anywhere Economy, Anywhere Basic, and Anywhere Gold — offer medical maximums ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 per incident, with deductible options starting at $0. The Gold plan includes enhanced repatriation and higher accidental death and dismemberment limits for travelers seeking additional protection.

Anywhere Assurance was developed to address key gaps in the current marketplace. As global travel patterns continue to shift, many travelers fall outside traditional coverage models. Students studying abroad, digital nomads, extended family visitors, and multi-country travelers often need flexible, focused medical protection rather than broad, overcomplicated packages.

“Insurance should support mobility, not slow it down,” Steele added. “Our goal is to make travel medical protection simpler to understand, easier to access, and aligned with how people move across borders today.”

This launch marks the beginning of a broader strategy for Anywhere Assurance as it continues developing modern solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of international travelers.

About Anywhere Assurance

Anywhere Assurance is a modern travel insurance brand built for globally mobile lifestyles. Designed to fill gaps in the current marketplace, Anywhere Assurance delivers flexible travel medical protection for international travelers seeking clear, relevant coverage that supports the way people move today.

With a focus on accessibility, simplicity, and meaningful benefits, Anywhere Assurance provides protection for non-U.S. citizens traveling to the United States and beyond. The brand combines innovative product design with established global insurance infrastructure to deliver reliable coverage backed by experience.

Media Contact:

Emily Tarkany

VP of Marketing

Emily.tarkany@anywhereassurance.com