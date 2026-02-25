Obagi Medical and It’s a Secret Med Spa Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence for Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced It’s a Secret Med Spa as a key partner in the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. It’s a Secret Med Spa will help generate real-world data to translate the clinical safety and efficacy demonstrated in FDA pivotal trials into everyday practice across multiple locations and structured evaluation programs.

“This partnership with Obagi makes perfect sense for us. They’re taking a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to launching this innovative injectable, and we have the clinical expertise, luxury patient experience, and high-performance environment to evaluate how trial data performs in real-world premium med spa settings,” said Garret Gay, Vice President of Sales at It’s a Secret Med Spa. “Our providers deliver advanced aesthetic treatments every day to discerning clients who expect the absolute best in results, service, and atmosphere. That elevated experience matters. The ALOHA Program is an ideal fit for premium, high-touch med spas like ours — giving us access to best-in-class protocols, real-world insights, and the ability to integrate saypha® MagIQ™ with the complete Obagi ecosystem to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

The ALOHA Real-World Program is designed to give It’s a Secret Med Spa providers hands-on experience with Obagi saypha® MagIQ™ while evaluating complete Obagi protocols. This approach aims to drive patient satisfaction and strengthen relationships between clients and their providers. The program includes a real-world clinical initiative supplemented by a structured evaluation process across participating It’s a Secret Med Spa locations, with standardized data capture.

“Partnering with It’s a Secret Med Spa is a clear statement of our intent to launch this new injectable on a foundation of robust clinical evidence, education, and integrated patient outcomes,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “The ALOHA collaboration with It’s a Secret brings together luxury clinical expertise, exceptional patient experience, and a shared passion for delivering extraordinary results — reinforcing Obagi’s commitment to supporting high-performing practices of all models and helping elevate the standard of care across the premium med spa landscape.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About It’s a Secret Med Spa

It’s a Secret Med Spa is a premier luxury medical spa experience offering the most advanced aesthetic treatments in a sophisticated and highly personalized environment. Specializing in injectables, laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, and wellness services, It’s a Secret is the largest provider of neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and injectable medical aesthetics in Texas & the Southwestern United States. Known for exceptional results, white-glove service, and an uncompromising focus on client satisfaction. With 15 high-end locations and a growing national presence, It’s a Secret Med Spa delivers elite-level care to clients who demand the very best. For more information, visit https://secretmedspa.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

