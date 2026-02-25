Sutro Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.
Conference Details:
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: March 2-4, 2026
Location: Boston, MA
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 8-11, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Date: March 10-11, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 10-12, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
Webcasts of the fireside chats at the TD Cowen and Citizens conferences will be accessible through the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. Archived replays will be available for at least 30 days after the event.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro’s cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what’s possible in cancer therapy. The Company’s pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit www.sutrobio.com.
