ARKO Opens Its Second New to Industry Store in Less Than a Month — A Pride Location In Agawam, Massachusetts

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Pride location in Agawam, MA, located at 395 Main Street. This New-to-Industry (NTI) store reflects ARKO’s continued commitment to investing in modern, food forward, customer‑centric convenience stores across its national footprint.

The new Pride store features a Pride Kitchen, offering fresh, made‑to‑order selections with breakfast served all day, as well as a full Chester’s Chicken® franchise with a variety of popular chicken meals, tenders, and sides. Together, these programs provide guests with convenient, high‑quality options throughout the day.

In addition to its expanded foodservice, the store offers a broad selection of dispensed beverages, including bean‑to‑cup hot and iced coffee, fountain drinks, teas, and frozen beverages. Guests can take advantage of the store’s drive‑thru window, which serves a selection of Pride Kitchen favorites and Chester’s Chicken offerings, providing even more convenience for customers on the go.

“Our new Pride store highlights how we’re elevating the convenience experience for the communities we serve,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO Corp. “This new location brings together fresh food and modern amenities in a way that makes everyday convenience faster and easier for our guests.”

The store includes a contemporary interior, digital menu boards, indoor seating, and an intuitive layout designed to streamline the shopping experience. The location also offers EV charging, supporting customers with expanded fueling options as ARKO continues to modernize its network.

In addition to enjoying the new store, customers can save even more at the pump through ARKO’s Fueling America’s Future program. In honor of America’s 250th birthday, fas REWARDS members can save up to $2.50 off per gallon by purchasing participating products and entering their phone number at the pump to watch the savings stack up.

fas REWARDS is a free loyalty program that delivers savings where it matters most. Once enrolled, using their phone number at checkout, members receive better in‑store pricing and savings than non‑members, plus fuel rewards that can stack up to $2.50 per gallon and personalized offers like birthday rewards—creating a smarter, more rewarding experience every time they shop or fuel up.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC), which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; the success of the Company's transformation plan, including the dealerization of retail stores; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ARKO@elevate-ir.com