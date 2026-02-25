JP3E Holdings Partners with TBURN Chain to Launch Innovation Cities Kwave in Atlanta and Dallas

ATLANTA and DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) today announced a strategic partnership with TBURN Chain Foundation to deploy the K2Global SMB500 Platform through Innovation City Kwave hubs in Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas. The K2Global SMB500 initiative integrates 500 elite Korean small and mid-sized enterprises into US manufacturing clusters powered by KWAVE AI intelligence and TBURN.IO real-world asset tokenization infrastructure, targeting $7.5 billion total capital deployment creating the first Korean-US industrial blockchain corridor for strategic materials supply chain resilience.

K2Global SMB500 represents JP3E's institutional-grade platform combining physical manufacturing clusters, KWAVE AI 4-pillar enterprise scoring, TBURN.IO RWA tokenization, and a structured SPAC-to-NASDAQ pathway for Korean SMBs. Atlanta Innovation City will integrate 160 enterprises across K-Tech (semiconductors), K-Bio (biotech), K-Defense (aerospace), and K-Materials (critical minerals) sectors with 2.8M square feet of shared advanced manufacturing infrastructure and $2.5B CapEx deployment. Dallas cluster operations will focus on K-Energy, K-Defense, K-Tech, and K-Materials sectors, expanding platform capacity as Korean SMBs scale US market presence through blockchain-settled procurement networks and institutional capital access.

MARKET CONTEXT

JPMorgan CEO: "Blockchain is Better Than Current Banking System" — Bank Processes $16 Trillion in Single Day on Blockchain. In a February 2025 interview on Fox Business, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon revealed the bank recently processed $16 trillion in a single day using blockchain infrastructure, confirming Wall Street's irreversible migration from traditional settlement rails to distributed ledger technology. "Everything is moving out of the current banking system," Dimon stated, validating the institutional blockchain infrastructure thesis that underpins JP3E's Innovation Cities Kwave deployment."If we can use things like that to do something better, faster, cheaper… we're going to," the JPMorgan CEO emphasized — the same principle driving JP3E's decision to deploy industrial tokenization on TBURN Mainnet rather than traditional financing rails.

JPMorgan's blockchain validation arrives as US policymakers prioritize supply chain resilience and manufacturing onshoring following pandemic-era disruptions. Innovation Cities Kwave addresses this strategic imperative through infrastructure rather than subsidies — creating repeatable regional ecosystems where blockchain-based settlement, tokenized capacity sharing, and institutional capital access enable American manufacturers to compete globally without sacrificing domestic production.

"K2Global SMB500 is not incremental trade policy — it's infrastructure for the next era of Korean-US industrial collaboration. We're deploying 500 Korean SMBs across strategic K-Wave sectors through Innovation Cities in Atlanta and Dallas, powered by KWAVE AI scoring and TBURN.IO tokenization. This is $7.5 billion institutional capital meeting Korean manufacturing excellence, with blockchain as the settlement rails and NASDAQ as the pathway." - Chief Executive Officer, JP3E Holdings, Inc.

K2Global SMB500 is JP3E's institutional-grade platform deploying 500 elite Korean small and mid-sized enterprises into US Innovation Cities through a vertically integrated infrastructure combining advanced manufacturing clusters, AI-powered enterprise screening, blockchain-based asset tokenization, and structured SPAC-to-NASDAQ capital markets pathway.

"JPMorgan proved blockchain can settle $16 trillion in traditional finance. K2Global SMB500 deploys that same infrastructure for Korean-US industrial integration. Atlanta provides advanced manufacturing infrastructure. KWAVE AI screens 500 Korean SMBs across 8 strategic sectors. TBURN.IO tokenizes physical assets. The SPAC bridge provides NASDAQ pathway. This is sovereign-grade industrial infrastructure — no intermediaries, no fragmentation." - Chief Strategy Officer, JP3E Holdings, Inc.

ABOUT JP3E HOLDINGS INC.

JP3E Holdings Inc. is a global investment holding company operating as GP-level orchestrator of the K2Global SMB500 Platform — deploying 500 elite Korean small and mid-sized enterprises into US Innovation Cities through vertically integrated infrastructure combining advanced manufacturing clusters, KWAVE AI enterprise screening, TBURN.IO real-world asset tokenization, and structured SPAC-to-NASDAQ capital markets pathway. The company institutionalizes Korean manufacturing excellence through scalable US market entry infrastructure, providing participating SMBs with shared facilities (80% CapEx pre-funded), supply chain integration, institutional capital access, and public markets liquidity. Through K2Global SMB500, JP3E targets $7.5 billion capital deployment across 8 strategic K-Wave sectors (K-Materials, K-Tech, K-Bio, K-Defense, K-Energy, K-Food, K-Culture, K-Beauty) creating permanent Korean-US industrial collaboration infrastructure. Platform information: www.jp3e.com/k2global-smb500.html

ABOUT K2GLOBAL SMB500 PLATFORM

K2Global SMB500 is JP3E's institutional-grade platform deploying 500 elite Korean small and mid-sized enterprises into US Innovation Cities through vertically integrated infrastructure: (1) Advanced manufacturing clusters with 80% CapEx pre-funded providing shared facilities, cleanroom environments, and precision manufacturing lines, (2) KWAVE AI 4-pillar scoring system evaluating Manufacturing Capability, Supply Chain Integration Fit, Financial Health & SPAC Readiness, and Strategic Alignment & National Security, (3) TBURN.IO real-world asset tokenization converting physical infrastructure into institutional-grade programmable instruments with native AML/CTF compliance, (4) Structured SPAC-to-NASDAQ pathway providing Korean SMBs with SEC-compliant US public markets entry. The platform targets $7.5B total capital deployment across 8 K-Wave sectors with $1.25B annual revenue by 2030 from infrastructure fees, RWA token yield, and capital markets gains. Atlanta Phase 1 launches Q3 2026 with 160 Korean SMBs across 2.8M sqft advanced manufacturing facilities. Platform details: www.jp3e.com/k2global-smb500.html

ABOUT TBURN CHAIN

TBURN Chain is a next-generation high-performance blockchain architected with up to 256 independent shards for horizontal scaling. Currently operating 7 live shards delivering 140,000 transactions per second, the network scales linearly toward a theoretical maximum of 2.56 million TPS. TBURN.IO provides sovereign-grade real-world asset tokenization infrastructure for K2Global SMB500, converting physical manufacturing clusters, supply chain contracts, and strategic materials reserves into institutional-grade programmable instruments with deterministic settlement rails, immutable asset registry, native compliance layers, and automated revenue waterfall smart contracts. Purpose-built for enterprise deployment, TBURN provides MEV-protected blockchain infrastructure enabling Korean-US industrial collaboration at institutional scale.

