Gordon Brothers Partners with SCL Footwear Group to Expand Chinese Laundry in the U.S.

Boston, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts and owner of the contemporary footwear brand Chinese Laundry, has partnered with SCL Footwear Group as a new licensee to expand the high-quality, trend-driven footwear in the U.S.

The firm will continue to build upon the successful footwear business, including its other brand extensions, and work with SCL to bring exciting new styles to the market while continuing with legacy core footwear that is a mainstay of the Chinese Laundry brand.

“We’re proud to build upon the legacy of Chinese Laundry, Dirty Laundry, CL by Dirty Laundry and 42 Gold by investing in marketing, design and product development to keep all four brands at the forefront of the consumer’s mind while expanding into complementary categories,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers.

SCL Footwear Group specializes in the mass production and distribution of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear, focusing on products that provide value and quality, combined with feature-rich design. SCL specializes in identifying trends and applies them to branded footwear for mass-market appeal, at a price point and quality that exceeds consumer expectations.

“We are excited to partner with Gordon Brothers to build and grow the Chinese Laundry brand,” said Daniel Safdeye at SCL Footwear Group.

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in and partnering with the world’s most iconic brands, including Laura Ashley, Nicole Miller, Telefunken, Rachel Zoe, LK Bennett and Chinese Laundry, since 2003. As owners of several brands, the firm prioritizes expanding brands through licensing to bolster their brick-and-mortar and e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships. Gordon Brothers also invests in product development and marketing for its portfolio of brands.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About SCL Footwear Group

Founded over a decade ago by a family with generations of footwear expertise, SCL Footwear Group brings together recognized brand names and modern craftsmanship to deliver commercially successful collections. Our end-to-end capabilities across licensed brand development, design, manufacturing, distribution, and proprietary brand building enable us to manage every stage of the footwear lifecycle with precision and consistency. We partner with leading brands including Bobcat, Goodyear, Daisy Fuentes, and Harborsides, translating established brand identities into high-quality footwear for men, women, and children across casual, outdoor, and work & safety categories. Rooted in decades of hands-on experience and deep market understanding, SCL Footwear Group strengthens retail presence and drives sustainable growth across markets.