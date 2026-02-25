Magnus Technologies CEO Matt Cartwright Honored as 2026 Food Logistics Rock Star of the Supply Chain

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Technologies (“Magnus”), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, today announced that Matt Cartwright, founder and CEO of Magnus Technologies, has been named a Leader in Excellence in this year’s Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award by Food Logistics. This award honors influential individuals whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global supply chain.

Magnus, known for its carrier focus, operational excellence, and use of technology in transportation management, drove major advancements this past year, led by Cartwright. Magnus significantly boosts fleet efficiency with its predictive planning engine, anticipating and correcting network imbalances 3–5 days ahead to prevent margin loss. Its driver-centric mobile app streamlines the experience, minimizing paperwork and speeding up proof-of-delivery capture, thus enhancing driver satisfaction, a vital advantage in the tight labor market. These features, benefiting fleets of all sizes, reflect the company's dedication to innovation and value. Magnus's sustained growth and innovation under Cartwright also earned its third inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

“Today’s dynamic supply chain leaves no margin for error,” said Matt Cartwright, founder and CEO of Magnus Technologies. “This recognition reflects the incredible work happening across the carrier community and reinforces our focus on building technology that improves visibility, protects margins, and helps fleets manage risk in an increasingly complex environment.”

Cartwright is redefining leadership in transportation technology through Magnus’s carrier-first mission, which empowers fleets and drivers facing tight margins and fragmented tools. This strategic focus on supply chain performance has earned him recognition from Food Logistics as a Leader in Excellence. Magnus, guided by Cartwright, has created a unified SaaS platform by moving beyond simply adding features to outdated architecture. This single system now integrates planning, dispatch, mobile, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and includes over 100 other integrations.

"From cargo fraud and natural disasters to ever-changing food safety regulations and increase in tariffs and cost of goods, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges. But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation and attention to quality, sustainability and food safety that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

Magnus Technologies will be demonstrating its Cloud-based TMS at the TCA Truckload 2026 Annual Convention, February 28 - March 3, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL, at Booth #808.

If you are attending TCA Truckload 2026 and would like to connect with a member of the Magnus Technologies team, book a demo here.

For more information on Magnus Technologies, please visit magnustech.com.

About Magnus Technologies

Magnus Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has 20 years of experience designing, developing, and delivering enterprise Transportation Management System (TMS) software. Magnus offers an enterprise SaaS-based TMS that is affordable and scalable to fleets of all sizes. The modular platform works seamlessly with the Magnus Driver App and Magnus Carrier Advantage network to deliver a complete, end-to-end mobile dispatch and order fulfillment solution to maximize profitability and growth.

To learn more, visit www.magnustech.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go towww.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

