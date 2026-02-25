Salem Media Presents 2026 Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media Posthumously to Dr. John MacArthur at NRB

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that it has posthumously presented the 2026 Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media to Dr. John Fullerton MacArthur Jr., honoring more than five decades of faithful Gospel ministry and global impact through Christian media.

The award was presented during a private gathering at the 2026 National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention, recognizing Dr. MacArthur as the fourth recipient of the honor. Dr. MacArthur passed away on July 14, 2025, at the age of 86.

Established in 2024, the Stuart Epperson Award honors the legacy of Salem co-founder and longtime chairman Stuart Epperson and recognizes leaders whose work reflects faithfulness, integrity, and enduring Gospel impact in Christian media.

Dr. MacArthur served as pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, for 56 years and became one of the most influential Bible expositors of the modern church through his verse-by-verse teaching ministry.

“For more than five decades, Dr. MacArthur exemplified unwavering commitment to Christ and Scripture,” said Dave Santrella, Chief Executive Officer of Salem Media. “Only Heaven will reveal how many millions have come to Christ and learned to love His Word verse-by-verse because of the life and ministry of Dr. MacArthur.”

Dr. MacArthur was the founder and featured Bible teacher of Grace to You, a daily radio program airing since 1977. He was the General Editor of the MacArthur Study Bible, which has sold more than four million copies, the author of more than 400 books and left a library of more than 3,000 sermons that continue to disciple believers worldwide.

He also founded The Master’s Seminary and served as president of The Master’s University, helping train thousands of pastors and Christian leaders serving across the United States and nearly seventy countries.

The award was accepted on behalf of Dr. MacArthur’s ministry by Jay Flowers, Chief Operating Officer of Grace to You, during the private NRB presentation.

John MacArthur began a lifelong friendship with Salem media co-founder Edward G. Atsinger III while attending Bob Jones University between 1957-1959.

Previous recipients of the Stuart Epperson Award include Nancy and Stu Epperson Jr., Charles R. Swindoll and Dr. David Jeremiah.

About the Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media

Created by Salem Media in 2024, the Stuart Epperson Award honors leaders whose contributions to Christian media exemplify faithfulness, leadership, and enduring Gospel impact, reflecting the legacy of Salem’s co-founder and longtime chairman.

