Muskoka Brewery Unveils New Packaging marking 30 Years of Brewing in Cottage Country





BRACEBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muskoka Brewery, one of Ontario’s largest craft breweries, has unveiled a refreshed packaging design across its core portfolio, marking 30 years of brewing in the heart of Muskoka and signaling a new chapter for the proudly Canadian-owned brewery.

Muskoka Brewery is rolling out refreshed packaging in Ontario, blending modern design with its classic character and regional pride. The first phase includes updated cans for Cream Ale, Muskoka Lager, Detour, and Tread Lightly, plus new packaging for Muskoka Spirits Vodka Soda.

“This refresh is about showing up as strong and confident on the shelf as we are in the glass,” said Kristin MacDonald, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Muskoka Brewery. “After 30 years, we knew it was time to evolve - not by chasing trends, but by listening closely to our drinkers and honouring what makes Muskoka, Muskoka.”

A Strategic Refresh Rooted in Consumer Insight

The updated packaging is the result of more than a year of research, design exploration, and cross-functional collaboration. Consumer insights revealed a strong emotional connection to Muskoka Brewery’s roots, heritage, and personality, alongside a clear desire for a cleaner, more modern look that improves navigation and brand recognition on increasingly crowded retail shelves.

Developed in close partnership with Blackjet, Muskoka Brewery’s strategic creative agency, the refresh reflects a highly collaborative process that translated these insights into a modern, ownable design. The new packaging places greater emphasis on the Muskoka name, making products easier to identify as the brewery continues to expand province wide. Signature colours remain, refined with cleaner lines, bold accents, and contemporary detailing to resonate with both loyal fans and new drinkers.

Proudly Canadian, Clearly Marked

For the first time, Muskoka Brewery’s packaging features a refreshed Canadian-made callout, including a subtle maple leaf - a small but meaningful design element underscoring the brewery’s long-standing commitment to being 100% Canadian owned and Canadian made.

“Choosing Muskoka means supporting a brewery that’s truly local - owned here, brewed here, and deeply connected to this place,” said MacDonald.

Celebrating Muskoka, Then and Now

The iconic Muskoka chair plays a more prominent role in the refreshed designs, serving as a symbol of the region, the lifestyle it represents, and the moments Muskoka beverages are a part of - from dock days and campfires to cottage weekends and celebrations.

Paired with elevated illustrations and regional storytelling, the new look reinforces Muskoka Brewery’s unique connection to the place it calls home.

“No other brewery gets to call Muskoka home the way we do,” said Todd Lewin, President of Muskoka Brewery. “This refresh celebrates that proudly - while carrying the responsibility we feel to the fans who have welcomed us into their cottages, campsites, and traditions for three decades.”

Thoughtful Rollout with Sustainability in Mind

To reduce waste, Muskoka Brewery will transition to the new packaging gradually, continuing to use existing materials until inventory is depleted. As a result, consumers may see both classic and refreshed designs on shelves for a limited time. The brewery emphasizes that all packaging - old or new - contains the same fresh product.

The full transition is expected to be completed by the May 2–4 long weekend, widely regarded as the unofficial start of summer in Ontario.

Built for the Next 30 Years

The packaging refresh represents more than a design update - it signals Muskoka Brewery’s vision for the future, grounded in its past, shaped by its community, and built for the next generation of Muskoka-made moments.

Consumers can begin spotting the refreshed cans now at LCBO locations, The Beer Store, grocery retailers, convenience stores and licensed establishments across Ontario.

About Muskoka Brewery

Founded in 1996 in Bracebridge, Ontario, Muskoka Brewery is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated craft brewery known for its award-winning beers, Muskoka Spirits Vodka Sodas, and deep roots in cottage country. For 30 years, Muskoka Brewery has been brewing beverages inspired by the region it calls home. Visit the brewery Taproom at 1964 Muskoka Beach Road, Bracebridge – just three minutes off Hwy 11.

Contact Information:

Kim Mannerow

kim.mannerow@muskokabrewery.com

1-647-461-0856

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a659fe6-47c5-45b7-b604-f2761e176a10