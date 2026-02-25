Liquidity Services Mourns the Loss of Long-Serving Director George H. Ellis

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) today announced with deep sadness the passing of George H. Ellis, who served as a distinguished member of its Board of Directors since May 2010. Mr. Ellis was a vital contributor to the company’s governance, serving on the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees until his retirement in February 2026.

"George was a dedicated steward of our company’s mission, a trusted advisor, friend and mentor to our leadership team," said Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO of Liquidity Services. "His business acumen, particularly during his long tenure as Audit Committee Chair, helped guide our strategic growth and reinforce our commitment to integrity and transparency."

Mr. Ellis brought decades of experience to the Board, including his tenure as CFO of Sterling Software and Sterling Commerce. His leadership helped shape Liquidity Services into a global leader in the circular economy.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss and offer our sincerest condolences to the Ellis family," added Beatriz Infante, lead independent director of the Board. "George's mentorship and invaluable contributions will be greatly missed by the entire Board and management team."

