Sharps Technology and The Tie Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Institutional Participation in the Solana Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (“STSS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STSS), a medical device company with a Solana digital asset treasury strategy, and The Tie, Inc. (“The Tie”), the leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset analytics, compliant communications, and infrastructure services, today announced a strategic collaboration to strengthen Solana’s institutional infrastructure and expand institutional access to the ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, STSS will delegate a portion of its SOL treasury holdings, currently more than 2 million SOL, to Stakin by The Tie , which operates non-custodial validator infrastructure across 40+ proof-of-stake networks. The delegation pairs one of the largest public market Solana treasury strategies with one of the most established institutional validator operations in the ecosystem, reinforcing both network security and the operational credibility of institutional participation in Solana.

The Tie hosts a series of institutional events throughout the year, including:

Each of these events convenes hundreds of hedge funds, asset managers, banks, and ecosystem leaders. As part of the collaboration, STSS management will participate in these events across the 2026-2027 calendar, engaging directly with The Tie’s institutional community.

“This collaboration with The Tie reflects STSS’s commitment to expanding institutional participation in the Solana ecosystem through credible infrastructure and trusted institutional networks,” said Alice Zhang, Chief Investment Officer of STSS. “The Tie has built one of the most respected platforms in institutional crypto. By delegating to Stakin by The Tie and engaging directly with their institutional community, we can elevate Solana’s visibility among the institutions that matter most, while maintaining full custody and control of our assets.”

“STSS is building one of the most notable Solana treasury strategies in the public markets, and we’re excited to support that strategy through our validator infrastructure and institutional network,” said Joshua Frank, CEO of The Tie. “This agreement reflects the growing maturity of Solana’s institutional ecosystem, where public companies can participate through non-custodial staking, robust operational standards, and ecosystem engagement at the highest level.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy, the anticipated benefits of its collaboration with The Tie and Stakin by The Tie, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company’s product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises to power on-chain yield generation with the Solana Ecosystem.

About The Tie