Menstrual Health Apps Market’s 20.28% CAGR Reflects Strong Investor Confidence in Women-Centric Innovation

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global menstrual health apps market size is calculated at USD 2.49 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 13.11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.28% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the menstrual health apps market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By platform, the Android segment registered dominance in the market in 2025.

By platform, the iOS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By type, the period tracking apps segment led the market in 2025.

By type, the menstrual disorder management apps segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By application, the menstrual cycle tracking segment dominated the market.

By application, the health and wellness insights segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end user, the adults segment accounted for a considerable revenue share in the market in 2025.

By end user, the women with PCOS/PMDD segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By distribution channel, the app stores segment holds a dominant position in the menstrual health apps market in 2025.

By distribution channel, the healthcare providers/integrated platforms segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

What are Menstrual Health Apps?

Menstrual health are digital tools that help users track menstrual cycles, monitor symptoms, predict ovulation, and access personalized insights to support reproductive and overall health management. The menstrual health apps market is growing due to rising awareness of reproductive health, increased smartphone usage, and demand for personalized health tracking. These apps support cycle monitoring, fertility planning, and symptom management, empowering users to take proactive control of their health. Growing focus on preventive care, data-driven insights, and integration with digital health ecosystems further accelerates adoption across diverse age groups.

For Instance,

In November 2024, Flo Health, in collaboration with FemTech India, introduced the Pass It On Project in India. The program expanded access to menstrual health education by offering complimentary Flo Premium subscriptions, aiming to strengthen women’s health awareness and reproductive knowledge nationwide.



Prevalence (%) of Menstrual Complications Among Adolescents with PCOS (Ages 13–18)

Dysmenorrhea (painful menstruation) is the most prevalent complication across all age groups, peaking at 100% by age 18. Menorrhagia and metrorrhagia show moderate variability during mid-adolescence, particularly around ages 14–16. Amenorrhea and hypomenorrhea appear less frequent and are mainly observed in specific age groups rather than consistently across all ages.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Menstrual Health Apps Market?

Key drivers of the market include increasing awareness of menstrual and reproductive health, rising smartphone penetration, and growing demand for personalized health tracking. Advancements in data analytics enable accurate cycle prediction and symptom monitoring. Additionally, expanding focus on fertility planning, preventive healthcare, and women-centric digital health solutions, along with supportive initiatives and partnerships, continues to accelerate market adoption globally.

What are the Substantial Trends in the Menstrual Health Apps Market?

In September 2025, Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) was launched as a major national program led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The initiative focuses on improving access to healthcare, care quality, and health awareness for women and children across India.

Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) was launched as a major national program led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The initiative focuses on improving access to healthcare, care quality, and health awareness for women and children across India. In December 2025, the Baghpat District Administration, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Indian Red Cross Society, introduced NIRA, an initiative to distribute eco-friendly, reusable cotton menstrual pads to women and girls across the district, promoting sustainable menstrual hygiene and accessibility.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Menstrual Health Apps Market?

Emerging challenges in the market include data privacy and security concerns related to sensitive health information, limited digital literacy in developing regions, and inconsistent accuracy of cycle predictions. Cultural stigma around menstruation also restricts adoption in certain populations. Additionally, lack of clinical validation, regulatory uncertainty, and user retention issues due to app fatigue pose an obstacle to sustained market growth.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Menstrual Health Apps Market in 2025?

North America dominated the market in 2025 due to high smartphone penetration, strong awareness of women’s reproductive health, and early adoption of digital health solutions. North America benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of wearable integration, and the presence of leading FemTech companies. Supportive regulatory environments, higher spending capacity, and growing demand have personalized, data-driven health tracking further strengthened regional market leadership.

In the U.S., menstrual health apps are gaining adoption as women prioritize personalized tracking, symptom recognition, and holistic wellness insights. Integration with telehealth, predictive analytics, and health support reflects evolving trends and opportunities to enhance user engagement and validation.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand at the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2025?

The Asia Pacific region expanded at the fastest pace in the menstrual health apps market in 2025 due to rapid smartphone penetration, a large reproductive-age population, and increasing awareness of menstrual and reproductive health. Rising adoption of affordable digital health solutions, expansion of telehealth services, and government-and NGO-led initiatives promoting menstrual hygiene and education further supported strong growth across both developed and emerging economies.

In China, menstrual apps leverage mobile ecosystems, social sharing features, and AI-driven insights tailored to local cultural preferences. Future opportunities lie in partnerships with healthcare providers, integration with wearable devices, and expanding education initiatives to destigmatize menstrual health nationwide meaningfully.

Segmental Insights

By Platform Insights

How did the Android Segment Dominate the Menstrual Health Apps Market in 2025?

The Android segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its large global user base, especially across emerging economies. Wide availability of affordable Android smartphones, easy app accessibility through open app ecosystems, and compatibility with low-and mid-range devices supported higher adoption. Additionally, strong localization, offline features, and support for multiple languages made Android-based apps more accessible to diverse user populations.

The iOS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to high adoption among premium smartphone users with greater spending power. iOS apps have reliable performance and strong data security features. Increasing demand for advanced app functionalities, personalized tracking, and wearable device compatibility further drives the growth of iOS-based menstrual health apps.

By Type Insights

Why Period Tracking Apps Segment Dominated the Menstrual Health Apps Market?

The period tracking apps segment dominated the market because they offer essential features like cycle prediction, ovulation tracking, and symptom monitoring that appeal to a wide user base. Their simplicity, personalized insights, and integration with digital health tools make them highly accessible. Growing awareness of reproductive health and the need for proactive cycle management further reinforced the widespread adoption across diverse age groups in 2025.

The menstrual disorder management apps segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, and irregular cycles. These apps help users track symptoms, receive personalized guidance, and access educational resources. Rising awareness of menstrual health, demand for proactive self-care, and integration with telemedicine and healthcare services are further driving adoption across diverse populations.

By Application Insights

How did the Menstrual Cycle Tracking Segment Dominate the Menstrual Health Apps Market in 2025?

The menstrual cycle tracking segment dominated the market in 2025 because it addresses core user needs such as period prediction, ovulation monitoring, and fertility planning. Its user-friendly interfaces, personalized notifications, and integration with digital health tools made it widely adopted. Increasing awareness of reproductive health, growing smartphone usage, and the demand for proactive health management further reinforced its leading position across diverse demographics.

The health and wellness insights segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for personalized health guidance and lifestyle management. These apps provide data-driven recommendations on nutrition, exercise, and menstrual health, helping users make informed decisions. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare, integration with wearable devices, and increased focus on overall well-being are driving rapid adoption in this segment.

By End-User Insights

Why the Adults Segment Dominated the Menstrual Health Apps Market?

The adults segment dominated the market because adults women, particularly those of reproductive age, are more focused on tracking cycles, fertility, and overall reproductive health. Their higher smartphone usage, digital literacy, and willingness to adopt tech solutions contribute to widespread app adoption. Additionally, demand for personalized insights, symptom monitoring, and integration with wellness and healthcare services further reinforced dominance in this segment.

The women with PCOS/PMDD segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of these conditions and the need for symptom management. Menstrual health apps track irregular cycles, mood changes, and hormonal fluctuations, providing personalized insights and guidance. Rising focus on reproductive health, telemedicine integration, and demand for proactive self-care are driving rapid adoption in this segment.

By Distribution Channel Insights

What Made the App Stores Segment Dominant in the Menstrual Health Apps Market in 2025?

The app stores segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its wide accessibility and convenience for users to download and update apps instantly. Both google plat stores and Apple App Store offer large user bases, secure payment option and app visibility, enabling developers to reach a diverse audience efficiency, Frequently app updates, user reviews, and easy discoverability furthers strengthened adoption through app stores.

The healthcare providers/integrated platforms segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing collaboration between app developers and hospitals, clinics, and telehealth services. Integration with electronic health records and patient management systems enables personalized recommendations, seamless monitoring, and improved patient engagement. Rising demand for clinically validated solutions and provider-endorsed apps further drives rapid adoption in this segment.

What are the Recent Developments in the Menstrual Health Apps Market

In March 2025, Comma, founded by epidemiologist Miller Morris, raised USD 2 million in seed funding and introduced Sara, a period tracking app designed to help women monitor cycles and manage reproductive health efficiently.

Comma, founded by epidemiologist Miller Morris, raised USD 2 million in seed funding and introduced Sara, a period tracking app designed to help women monitor cycles and manage reproductive health efficiently. In January 2025, the Nigerian non-profit Big Family 360 Foundation launched HerPride, a menstrual health app that enables women to track their cycles, access sanitary products, and engage with a supportive community for guidance and education.

Key Players List

Flo Health Inc.

Glow, Inc.

Biowink GmbH

Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc.

Ovia Health

MagicGirl

Procter & Gamble

Simple Design. Ltd

Cycles



The global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market size is calculated at US$ 5.15 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 5.48 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 9.72 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2026 and 2035.

The global polycystic ovary syndrome supplements market size is calculated at US$ 1.32 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 1.51 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 5.05 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 14.34% between 2026 and 2035.

The global women’s digital health market size is calculated at USD 3.17 in 2024, grew to USD 3.82 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 20.92 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 20.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The global women’s health app market size is calculated at US$ 4.89 in 2024, grew to US$ 5.76 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 25.18 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 17.81% between 2025 and 2034. The growing focus on he alth among women is driving the women’s health app market.

The global liquid probiotics for women market size was estimated at USD 2.17 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.31 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 3.91 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2026 to 2035.

The global infertility treatment market size is calculated at USD 1.83 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 3.92 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2035. The desire for parenthood has driven a booming market in infertility treatments.

The global progesterone market size is calculated at US$ 1.52 in 2024, will grow to US$ 1.72 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 5.05 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 12.74% between 2025 and 2034.

The global gynecological devices market size is calculated at USD 11.99 billion in 2025, grew to USD 27.56 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 27.56 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.68% between 2026 and 2035.

The Europe women’s digital health market size is estimated at USD 1.03 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 1.24 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 6.69 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 20.24% between 2025 and 2034.

The Asia-Pacific women’s digital health market size is calculated at USD 724.17 million in 2024, grew to USD 889.14 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 5691.42 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 22.74% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Period Tracking Apps

Fertility & Ovulation Tracking Apps

Pregnancy Tracking Apps

Menstrual Disorder Management Apps

By Platform

Android

iOS

By Application

Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Fertility Planning

Pregnancy Monitoring

Health & Wellness Insights

Contraception Support



By End User

Teenagers

Adults

Working Women

Athletes

Women with PCOS/PMDD



By Distribution Channel

App Stores (Google Play, Apple App Store)

Third-Party Platforms

Healthcare Providers / Integrated Platforms



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



