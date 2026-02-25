Entro Security Unveils Agentic Intent Monitoring for Claude Code at the NH(A)I Global Summit

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security, the enterprise security platform for Agentic AI & Non-Human Identities (NHI), today announced Agentic Intent Monitoring for Claude Code, a new capability that gives security and IAM teams real-time visibility into AI agent sessions, including user interactions, prompts, MCP server requests and responses, and the intent behind each session.

AI agents are moving fast from “copilot” to “operator” with the ability to call tools, access repositories, and take action through MCP servers. That power is also creating a new attack surface, especially as open agent ecosystems and skill marketplaces have already been abused to leak secrets and distribute malicious “skills,” as seen recently in the OpenClaw and ClawHub wave of incidents.

Entro’s Agentic Intent Monitoring plugin for Claude Code is designed to solve the biggest gap enterprises face with agents: lack of audit trails and attribution. Once installed (via Claude marketplace), Entro automatically logs every prompt and session tied to human users and NHIs, MCP requests and response flows, endpoint origins, and the identities agents use to take action, then groups activity into a coherent session narrative instead of disconnected events.

Most importantly, Entro adds intent analysis on top of raw activity. Using an in-house small language model, Entro analyzes the full context of a session (prompt, tool invocation sequence, and MCP request/response chain) to classify intent and help teams separate normal development from behavior that resembles reconnaissance, risky secret handling, or other anomalous activity that warrants an audit.

“With AI agents, prompts are no longer just text; they are operational instructions when an agent can call tools,” said Adam Cheriki, co-founder and CTO of Entro Security. “Security teams need visibility into what the agent did and why. Agentic Intent Monitoring connects prompts to tool activity and outcomes, then surfaces intent in real time so organizations can govern agentic access with the same robustness they apply to human and non-human access.”

Entro Security is hosting the second annual NH(A)I Global Summit in New York City on February 26, 2026, building on the success of last year’s inaugural event. As the first company dedicated to NHI security to organize such a gathering, Entro is bringing together practitioners, thought leaders, and innovators in the NHI and agentic AI community. The summit, held in partnership with the NHI Management Group and supported by leading industry sponsors, will explore emerging risks, best practices, and the evolving governance and security controls required for enterprise AI agents and non-human identities.

Availability

Agentic Intent Monitoring for Claude Code is available in beta. Customers can request access through Entro. To learn more or request a demo, visit Entro’s website at https://entro.security.

About Entro

Entro Security is the leading enterprise unified security and lifecycle platform across Non-Human, AI Agents & Human Identities. It discovers every API key, token, AI agent, and service account across the software development lifecycle. Entro then builds a contextual inventory that ties each machine identity or exposed secret to purpose, permissions, and human owners. Powered by the pioneering NHIDR™ engine, the platform detects behavioral anomalies for automated, risk-based remediation.

Entro delivers end-to-end governance, reduces identity sprawl, and secures agentic AI adoption. Trusted by global Fortune 500 enterprises, Entro has received numerous accolades and recognitions, including being named a Gartner® Cool Vendor™ within months of founding, a CRN Stellar Startup, KuppingerCole's Rising Star, and Startup of the Year (2025).

