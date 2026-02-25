Wootzwork raises $6.6M to bring predictability to offshore manufacturing

Houston, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global manufacturing shifts across regions, supply chains, and regulatory environments, execution risk has quietly become one of the biggest constraints on industrial growth. For many OEMs, the challenge is no longer access to factories, but the complexity of coordinating dozens of suppliers, quality systems, timelines, and interfaces across borders. Wootzwork was built to solve that problem. Today, the company announced a $6.6 million Series A round to scale a new model of manufacturing execution built around single-point accountability.





Wootzwork co-founders: Himanshu Uniyal and Karan Anand.

The round was led by Z47, with continued participation from Nexus Venture Partners and AdvantEdge Founders, and the addition of Stride Ventures. The capital will be used to expand Wootzwork’s global engineering and program teams, support larger and more complex OEM programs, and scale its manufacturing control systems across regions.

As industrial supply chains globalise, execution has become increasingly fragmented. Programs now span multiple countries, dozens of suppliers, and different quality frameworks, creating coordination gaps that lead to delays, rework, and cost overruns. It is estimated that 15 to 30 percent of anticipated offshore savings are typically lost through these breakdowns. What should be a strategic advantage often turns into an operational burden that absorbs time, talent, and leadership attention.

Wootzwork was built as an alternative to that model. The company operates as a single, accountable manufacturing partner to global OEM’s for complex industrial programs across India and Southeast Asia, with on-shore manufacturing where required in customer markets. This allows OEMs to execute at scale without managing factories, interfaces, or execution risk internally. Wootzwork operates with engineering and program teams across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, enabling close coordination with enterprise customers while retaining deep on-ground manufacturing control.

“Most companies treat manufacturing complexity as a risk to be minimised,” said Karan Anand, co-founder and CEO of Wootzwork. “We treat it as a competitive advantage. When the system is engineered properly, complexity becomes leverage - not chaos.”

No factory in the world is fully efficient for any complex product. Modern OEM programs involve high-mix parts, specialised processes, and sequencing that rarely exist under one roof and often shouldn’t, for economic reasons. Even when capacity exists, the right machine, process maturity, or quality discipline is usually fragmented across suppliers. By mapping, qualifying, and governing manufacturing capacity across regions, Wootzwork orchestrates the journey of a product from concept to factory-level output in weeks rather than years. For global enterprises, this translates into faster time to production, fewer internal teams tied up in supplier coordination, and full visibility and control from raw materials through final delivery which allows them to stay focused on product, engineering, and customers instead of execution complexity.

Over the past year, Wootzwork has executed highly complex, cross-border manufacturing programs for more than 22 global enterprises across 12 international trade lanes spanning North America, Europe, and APAC. These include the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company has activated a network of more than 300 suppliers, executing over 30 million parts and assemblies across precision components, heavy and structural fabrication, industrial fasteners and hardware, custom industrial machines, process equipment and skids, and multi-part assemblies. Programs span industries including food processing, packaging, renewable energy, data centres, automotive engineering, material handling, warehousing, and industrial hardware. Across these programs, Wootzwork has maintained greater than 98 percent on-time delivery and quality compliance under stringent international quality frameworks.

“Even as a relatively new partner, Wootzwork moved very quickly to support us across a broad range of work, including programs tied to demanding end customers,” said Felix Franke, managing director at Saxonia-Franke GmbH & Co. KG. “Their ability to ramp up fast while maintaining quality gave us confidence early on.”

“Working with Wootzwork has been a seamless experience,” added Curtis Bishop, director of sales at AFC Industries. “The team stands out for its responsiveness and ability to stay flexible as our requirements evolve. Their quoting process is extremely thorough, and they remain highly adaptable to our needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Wootzwork in 2026 and beyond.”

Under the hood, Wootzwork overlays its proprietary engineering, governance, and execution systems on top of existing factory infrastructure, enabling manufacturing partners to operate at global standards without being replaced or rebuilt. “Scale usually breaks quality because systems don’t scale with it,” explains Himanshu Uniyal, co-founder and COO of Wootzwork. “We built the system so quality scales with execution, not against it.”

“Wootzwork represents the kind of founder-led global ambition in advanced manufacturing that we want to back from India,” said Sudipto Sannigrahi, Managing Partner and Investor at Z47. “Karan and Himanshu have built deep execution capability in a space where trust is earned over years, not quarters. We are happy to see the AI driven manufacturing engine that Wootzwork has built and the quality of global customers they are adding value to. We’re proud to support them with patient capital, conviction, and partnership as they build a globally relevant manufacturing company.”

The Series A will enable Wootzwork to expand its engineering footprint, deepen its manufacturing control capabilities, and take on larger, more mission-critical OEM programs. As global supply chains continue to rebalance, the company believes the next phase of industrial manufacturing will be defined less by geography and more by who owns execution.

Media images can be found here.

About Wootzwork

Wootzwork Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), Wootzwork Labs Ltd. (UK), and Wootzwork Labs Inc. (US) together form a global advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions company serving OEMs. Operating across India and Southeast Asia, with teams in India, the US, the UK, and Italy, Wootzwork integrates engineering, precision manufacturing, and digitally governed quality systems to deliver globally competitive manufacturing outcomes at scale.