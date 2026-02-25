IPG Photonics Announces Ruling in Unified Patent Court

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.,, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in fiber laser technology, announced today that the Local Division of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) located in Mannheim, Germany has issued a decision in a patent infringement case brought by Trumpf SE & Co. KG (“Trumpf”).

The court ruled that certain designs of IPG’s adjustable mode beam (AMB) lasers used in welding and cutting applications infringed European Patent 2,951,625. The decision impacts certain AMB laser products sold in seven UPC contracting member states, including Germany, France and Italy, affecting less than 1% of IPG’s total sales.

The Company is implementing contingency measures to support AMB customers. IPG’s other lasers were not involved in the lawsuit and IPG’s product portfolio remains broadly available. Remedies available to the patent owner, including an injunction, recall and damages, would be determined at a subsequent time after the required conditions have been satisfied.

IPG respectfully disagrees with the decision and plans to file an appeal with the UPC Court of Appeal.

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-597-4713

efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com



About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including those related to the percentage of total sales impacted by the decision, remedies determined at a subsequent time, implementing contingency measures to promote uninterrupted service and support for customers and filing an appeal and seeking other relief from the UPC Court of Appeals. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with intellectual property and litigation, and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed with the SEC on February 23, 2026) and IPG's reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.