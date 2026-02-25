Laminate Flooring Market Outlook: $2.5 Billion by 2031 as Renovation & Replacement Captures 57.68% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the laminate flooring market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2026 to USD 2.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.98%. Growth is being supported by sustained post-pandemic renovation activity, rising urban housing development across the Asia-Pacific, and tightening environmental standards encouraging safer, low-emission product formulations. Technological improvements, particularly in water-resistant cores and advanced click-lock installation systems, are expanding application scope while reducing labor time, strengthening laminate’s competitive position against hardwood and ceramic alternatives. Although pricing pressures linked to HDF and MDF inputs persist, increasing vertical integration among manufacturers is helping stabilize margins amid intensifying competition from luxury vinyl flooring players.

Laminate Flooring Market Share by Region

The Middle East & Africa region is emerging as the fastest-growing landscape within the laminate flooring market share framework, driven by large-scale infrastructure and real estate developments across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and GCC economies. Developers value laminate for its installation speed and predictable costs, though reliance on imports and currency fluctuations continue to shape pricing strategies. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing stable expansion, fueled by home renovation activity and office space conversions, with domestic capacity investments reflecting a broader reshoring trend in flooring manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest contributor to global revenue, supported by sustained residential development in China and India. Urban redevelopment initiatives across Chinese cities are creating steady demand for affordable interior materials, while government-backed housing programs in India continue to favor laminate solutions that balance cost with wood-like aesthetics. Across Southeast Asia, expanding middle-class consumption and organized retail growth are strengthening brand visibility and product penetration. At the same time, varied environmental and emission standards across countries are encouraging manufacturers to localize testing and compliance capabilities within the region.

Laminate Flooring Market Growth Drivers

Advances in Water-Resistant Laminate Flooring: Modern laminate flooring has significantly improved its water resistance, due to advanced core treatments and protective edge coatings, making it suitable for areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways. Innovative product lines now combine durability with eco-friendly materials, narrowing the performance gap with alternative surfaces such as luxury vinyl. Enhanced features like scratch resistance, antimicrobial finishes, and bundled installation accessories not only improve functionality but also increase consumer appeal and support premium pricing, helping high-end laminate stand out in a competitive market.

Growth Driven by Post-Pandemic Home Renovations: Following the global lockdowns, homeowners increasingly focused on upgrading their living spaces, fueling a strong surge in flooring replacements. Laminate flooring gained traction by offering a balance of affordability, realistic wood-like visuals, and ease of installation, making it a preferred choice for renovation projects. Mature markets, where aging housing stock requires more frequent updates, saw particularly strong demand, while remote work trends further boosted interest in durable surfaces for home offices. Simplified click-lock systems and DIY-friendly designs have made weekend installations feasible without professional help, reflecting key laminate flooring market trends and reinforcing its appeal in ongoing renovation activity.

