REMINDER: Boralex will release its 2025 fourth quarter financial results on February 27, at 11 a.m.

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that the release of the 2025 fourth quarter results will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time

Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET

To attend the conference

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fy2onfs6

To attend the event by phone: Click here to register for the earnings call. Once you have completed your registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link and your personal PIN to connect to the call. If you lose this link and your PIN, you will be able to register again. You must register if you wish to attend the call by phone.

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view the presentation which will be broadcasted live. A full replay will also be available on Boralex’s website until February 27, 2027.

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on February 27, 2026, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,303 MW as at September 30, 2025. Since then, the Corporation has commissioned a new wind farm with a capacity of 100 MW, bringing total installed capacity to 3,403 MW as of today. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.ca. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

