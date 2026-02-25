Johns Hopkins Health Plans Seeks Sponsors for Fifth Annual Healthy Drives Golf Tournament

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swing into action and support your greater Maryland community. Johns Hopkins Health Plans invites local businesses and community partners to sponsor the fifth annual Healthy Drives Golf Tournament, with proceeds benefiting United Way of Central Maryland (UWCM).

Last year's tournament brought together nearly 100 golfers and raised more than $60,000 for UWCM's programs. This year's event is an all-abilities scramble format to be held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at The Timbers at Troy Golf Course in Elkridge.

"Healthy people need healthy communities," said Ryan O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Johns Hopkins Health Plans. "We can provide great health care, but if someone doesn't have stable housing or can't afford groceries, they can't truly be well. The United Way builds those stronger communities that make health possible for everyone. We are looking for sponsors who share that vision to help us make this tournament a success."

Sponsorship levels range from $325 tee box sponsors to $15,000 platinum sponsors. Premium packages include benefits such as multiple golf foursomes, prominent logo placement on signage and promotional materials, speaking opportunities and on-site displays. Specialized sponsorships include the 19th hole cookout, beverage cart, breakfast, and on-course contests such as longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole in one.

Sponsors must commit by May 15 to be included in the event program. Interested businesses can view all sponsorship packages and register at birdease.com/JHHP2026.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans' robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland's largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world's leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

Contact: Kris Moody Strategic Communications Manager Johns Hopkins Health Plans Email: kmoody@jhhp.org Phone: 410-762-5261

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41c5ed80-3785-4b59-b84e-9df010564529