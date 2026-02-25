$56.64 Bn Biomethane Market by Feedstock, Production Process, End-use, Region - Global Forecast to 2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28%

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomethane Market by Feedstock, Production Process, End-use, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biomethane market is estimated to reach USD 56.64 billion by 2030 from USD 16.50 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 28.0%

The biomethane market is being propelled by the rising focus on circular economy practices that transform organic waste into energy resources that are worth. The mounting limitations on landfills and more stringent regulations on wastewater treatment are leading cities and factories to biomethane as an alternative. Price swings in natural gas are making it necessary for energy consumers to explore the domestic renewable gas market as a supplier.

Advances in upgrading, liquefaction, and digital plant optimization technologies are already leading to a better operational efficiency and reliability. Meanwhile, there are more and more gas grid interconnections and certification schemes for renewable gas that are making the market more transparent and tradable, thus facilitating the wider commercial use of biomethane.

The biomethane market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the biomethane market are Shell Biogas (United Kingdom), Air Liquide (France), BP p.l.c. (UK), Gasum Ltd (Finland), OPAL Fuels (US), Waga Energy (France), Vanguard Renewables (United States), Gothenburg Energy (Sweden), WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany), PlanET Biogas Group (Germany), ETW Energietechnik GmbH (Germany), Clean Energy Fuels (United States), EQTEC PLC (Ireland), and GENeco (UK), among others.



By production process, thermal gasification is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the biomethane market during the forecast period.



The thermal gasification method, as a production process, is expected to occupy the fastest position among the biomethane segments during the coming years because of its capability to turn various kinds of dry and lignocellulosic feedstocks into renewable gas. The main difference from biological processes is that thermal gasification can easily process forestry residues, industrial waste, and other materials that are hard to digest, thus widening the overall biomethane feedstock base.

The combination of increasing interest in advanced waste-to-energy systems and stricter regulations on landfilling is a major factor behind the rapid adoption of the technique. Innovations in technology are increasing the yield, quality of syngas, and interlinkage of the processes, thus minimizing risks to the operation. Moreover, the heightened investment in low-carbon fuels and the introduction of policy frameworks that favor advanced renewable gas technologies are improving the commercial viability of thermal gasification projects.



The industrial segment is expected to remain the fastest segment by application



The industrial segment is projected to be the largest application area in the biomethane market owing to the prevailing trend of the adoption of cost-effective decarbonization measures in the energy consuming industries. A number of industrial activities are very much dependent on natural gas for their operations that require high-temperature heating, thus making electrification either technically complicated or too expensive for the near future.



Biomethane is a direct alternative that can be integrated easily and that helps the industrial sector to cut down their Scope 1 emissions without making any significant changes to existing machinery or facilities. Regulatory compliance, taxes on carbon emissions and compulsory emissions reporting are among the factors that have been speeding up the trend of biomethane usage. Apart from that, contracts for the long-term supply of biomethane have made it possible for industries to have a stable price during the ups and downs of the fossil fuel market, whereas the corporate net-zero pledges and sustainability targets are pushing the industries to consider renewable gas as a feasible option for decarbonization through which they could achieve their targets.



By region, Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the biomethane market during the forecast period.



By region, the biomethane industry is forecasted to have Europe as the second-largest market, thanks to its developed renewable gas ecosystem and robust and favorable policies. Some European countries have already achieved advanced deployment of the technology but still, the expansion continues through replacement of old technology, upgrading of capacities, and integration of biomethane into the energy transition plans.

European market is supported by a good natural gas supply system, well-defined sustainability certification process, and large-scale use in sectors such as industrial, and transportation. The collaboration between the power companies, big energy firms, and farmers' cooperatives is still driving the market. Besides, Europe's worry about nitrous oxide emissions, its goal to be less dependent on gas from outside, and its being more supportive of the recycling economy are also factors that put the region at the forefront when it comes to global biomethane demand and thus, Europe's being a major player in the market despite it being a bit late in the game compared to the Asia-Pacific and other regions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Turning Organic Waste into Low-Cost Renewable Gas

Increasing Biomethane Output Through Advanced Processing Technologies

Government Support Through Binding Policy, Incentives, and Market Integration

Restraints

Limited Sustainable Feedstock Availability

Competition from Alternative Low-Carbon and Renewable Gases

Opportunities

Rapid Scale-Up Via Grid Injection & National Targets

Growth in Heavy-Duty Transport & Cng/Lng/Lbg Market (Road, Shipping, Buses)

Challenges

High Capex/Uncertain Project Economics

Gas Network and Injection Constraints

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

Case Study Analysis

Biomethane Production at Steuben County Landfill (Waga Energy)

Vanguard Renewables & Astrazeneca Rng Agreement

Perdue Farms Biomethane from Wastewater (Greengas USA)

Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

Key Emerging Technologies

Membrane Separation Technology

Cryogenic Separation Technology

Feedstock Pre-Treatment Technologies

Complementary Technologies

Process Monitoring & Control Systems

Digestate Treatment Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Biogas-To-Liquid Technologies

Carbon Capture & Utilization/Storage (Ccus)

Technology/Product Roadmap

Short-Term (2025-2027) | Commercial Scale-Up and Market Consolidation

Mid-Term (2028-2030) | System Integration & Cost Optimization Phase

Long-Term (2030-2035+) | Net-Zero Alignment & Market Maturity Phase

Patent Analysis

Future Applications

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Biomethane Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices Followed by OEMs in Biomethane Market

Case Studies of AI Implementation in Biomethane Market

Interconnected Ecosystems and Impact on Market Players

Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

Regional Regulations and Compliance

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Industry Standards

Sustainability Initiatives

Waste Valorization and Circular Feedstock Utilization

Low-Emission Production, Upgrading Efficiency, and Lifecycle Optimization

Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives

Companies Featured

Shell

Gasum Ltd

Air Liquide

Bp P.L.C.

Verbio SE

Totalenergies

Opal Fuels

Chevron Corporation

E.On SE

Engie

Veolia

Kinder Morgan

Ameresco

Clean Energy Fuels

Goteborg Energi

Envitec Biogas AG

Raizen

Vanguard Renewables

Anaergia

Waga Energy

Weltec Bipower GmbH

Etw Energietechnik GmbH

Geneco

Planet Biogas Group

Eqtec PLC and Group

