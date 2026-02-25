Food Lion Feeds Turns Oranges into Meals Through Orange Bag Campaign

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to helping end hunger, Food Lion Feeds is launching its annual three-week Orange Bag campaign in stores and online, inviting customers to turn a bag of fresh, delicious navel oranges into care for their communities.

Since the campaign began in 2019, Food Lion customers have helped provide more than 41 million meals* through the purchase of specially marked Food Lion brand orange bags and customer donations. The Orange Bag campaign runs from Feb. 25 – March 17, 2026, and benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and partner food banks throughout the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

Customers can support the campaign by purchasing specially marked bags of Food Lion oranges, making cash donations in-store or online via Food Lion To Go, donating a specific dollar amount at checkout or rounding up their purchases to support hunger-relief efforts in their local communities.

For every bag of oranges sold, Food Lion Feeds will donate the monetary equivalent of five meals to Feeding America and partner food banks, up to 2 million meals. Donations to each local food bank are based on the number of eligible bagged oranges sold within each food bank’s service area. Additionally, 100% of all cash donations directly support Feeding America and partner food banks.

“Food insecurity doesn’t take a season off,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “The Orange Bag campaign gives customers an easy way to support their communities while bringing high-quality produce to their families. Every bag purchased helps local food partners provide nutritious food that individuals and families can choose and use to set them up for success in life.”

The Orange Bag campaign is one of several annual initiatives led by Food Lion Feeds to support hunger-relief efforts. The seventh season of Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More is also underway with 55 collegiate basketball programs across Food Lion’s footprint helping provide meals for every free throw made. So far this season, the participating collegiate teams have completed more than 15,000 free throw attempts, resulting in more than 1.5 million meals for Feeding America partner food banks.

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals** to individuals and families and has committed to donating 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to end hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (monetary equivalent of 2 million meals) and 100% of cash donations from Feb. 25 – March 17, 2026.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation’s most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today – and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, acting united with unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bf1ce4e-c66e-4d30-a9f0-cc4999ceb63e