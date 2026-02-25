Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Report 2025-2030: Market Anchored by Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw as Poznan and Katowice Emerge as Secondary Growth Hubs

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market is valued at USD 6.7 billion

Growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud services, digital transformation initiatives, and the rise of e-commerce. The expansion of data centers is also fueled by the need for enhanced data storage and processing capabilities, as businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making. Notably, hyperscale providers such as Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure have expanded their presence in Poland, further accelerating market growth and infrastructure investments.



Key cities dominating this market include Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw. Warsaw serves as the primary hub due to its robust infrastructure, connectivity, and concentration of IT companies. Krakow is known for its skilled workforce and growing tech scene, while Wroclaw benefits from its strategic location and investment in technology parks, making these cities pivotal in the data center landscape. Additionally, Poznan and Katowice are emerging as secondary hubs due to recent investments and expansion of data center facilities.



Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Competitive Landscape



The Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.



Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services:



The Polish cloud services market is projected to reach approximately $2.5 billion in future, driven by a surge in digital transformation initiatives across various sectors. The number of cloud service users in Poland is expected to exceed 1.5 million, reflecting a 20% increase from 2023. This growth is fueled by businesses seeking scalable solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, aligning with global trends in cloud adoption.



Expansion of Digital Infrastructure:



Poland's investment in digital infrastructure is set to surpass €3 billion in future, focusing on enhancing broadband connectivity and data center capabilities. The government aims to increase internet penetration to 95% in future, facilitating greater access to cloud services. This infrastructure expansion is critical for supporting the growing number of data centers, which are projected to increase by 15% in future, catering to rising data storage needs.



Government Initiatives for Data Localization:



The Polish government has implemented data localization laws that require certain data to be stored within national borders. This regulatory framework is expected to drive the establishment of at least 10 new data centers in future, creating approximately 1,500 jobs in the sector. These initiatives not only enhance data security but also promote local investments, contributing to the overall growth of the data center market in Poland.



Market Challenges

High Operational Costs:



Operating a data center in Poland incurs significant costs, with average expenses estimated at €1.2 million annually per facility. Factors contributing to these costs include energy consumption, maintenance, and compliance with stringent regulations. As energy prices continue to rise, projected to increase by 10% in future, operators face challenges in maintaining profitability while ensuring competitive service offerings.



Regulatory Compliance Complexities:



The regulatory landscape in Poland is becoming increasingly complex, with over 30 new regulations introduced in recent periods. Compliance with data protection laws, such as GDPR, requires substantial investment in legal and operational frameworks, estimated at €500,000 per data center. This complexity can deter new entrants and strain existing operators, impacting their ability to innovate and expand services effectively.



Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Future Outlook



The future of the Poland Data Centers and Cloud Infra market appears promising, driven by technological advancements and increasing digitalization across industries. As businesses continue to embrace hybrid cloud solutions, the demand for flexible and scalable infrastructure will rise. Additionally, the focus on sustainability will lead to investments in energy-efficient technologies, positioning Poland as a leader in green data center practices. Strategic collaborations between local firms and global tech giants will further enhance innovation and service offerings in the market.



Market Opportunities

Growth in Hybrid Cloud Adoption:



The hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow significantly, with an estimated 40% of Polish enterprises planning to adopt hybrid solutions in future. This shift presents opportunities for data center providers to offer tailored services that integrate on-premises and cloud resources, enhancing operational flexibility and cost efficiency for businesses.



Investment in Renewable Energy Sources:



With Poland's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 30% in future, investments in renewable energy for data centers are on the rise. Projects aimed at integrating solar and wind energy are projected to exceed €1 billion in future, providing data center operators with sustainable energy solutions that can lower operational costs and enhance their market appeal.

Poland Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Segmentation

By Type:



Colocation and cloud services are particularly prominent, driven by the need for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. Hyperscale data centers are rapidly expanding as global cloud providers invest in Poland, while edge data centers are gaining traction to support low-latency applications and IoT deployments. Managed hosting and dedicated servers continue to serve enterprises seeking customized infrastructure, and hybrid solutions are increasingly adopted for balancing on-premises and cloud workloads.



By End-User:



The IT & Telecom sector is the largest consumer of data center services, driven by the need for reliable and scalable infrastructure to support digital services. BFSI and retail & e-commerce sectors are also significant, leveraging cloud and colocation solutions for secure transactions and rapid digital expansion. Healthcare and government sectors are increasingly adopting cloud and edge data centers to enhance data security, regulatory compliance, and service delivery.

Companies Featured

Atman S.A.

Beyond.pl

T-Mobile Polska S.A.

Orange Polska S.A.

Data Center Poland Sp. z o.o.

Netia S.A.

Exea Data Center

K2 Data Centers (K2 Internet S.A.)

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Equinix, Inc.

Interxion (Digital Realty)

Global Cloud Xchange

Microsoft Azure

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud Platform

Data4 Group

NTT Ltd.

Comarch S.A.

T-Systems Polska

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbeeyj

