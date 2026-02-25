TRREB JOINT STATEMENT: Ontario‘s Housing Sector Calls on the Federal and Ontario Governments to Act Now with Targeted Action on Housing

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario and Canada remain in the grip of a housing crisis that is increasingly defined not only by insufficient supply of the housing that is needed, but also by a decline in confidence across the housing ecosystem. While governments and industry have made meaningful progress on planning reform, funding programs, and streamlining approvals, housing delivery is still constrained by stalled demand, frozen capital, and regulatory uncertainty. As a result, tens of thousands of approved housing units across Ontario and Canada remain unbuilt, putting future supply at risk.

The underlying housing shortage has not abated. Ontario continues to face a severe lack of housing options that would allow seniors to downsize, families to move up, and younger households to enter stable ownership. These dual challenges of weak demand alongside persistent structural undersupply of family-friendly homes require coordinated, disciplined, and fiscally responsible action by both the federal and provincial governments.

As governments prepare fiscal and policy decisions, a coalition of REALTORS®, builders, trade associations, not-for-profit organizations, and rental providers from Ontario’s housing sector continues to speak with one voice, urging a renewed focus on restoring confidence and unlocking demand. The coalition is proposing a renewed push for targeted action by the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government on the following:

Federal Policy Recommendations

Expand the GST sales tax rebate on new homes to all buyers. Modernize federal financing tools to support rental and missing middle ownership housing. Restore practicality to mortgage qualification rules. Amend the prohibition on foreign home buyers, with clear and enforceable guardrails.

Ontario Policy Recommendations

Reform development charges and improve cost transparency. Expand the HST sales tax rebate on new homes to all buyers. End exclusionary zoning in large municipalities. Remove municipal barriers to housing delivery.

We must act now through bold measures; the time for incremental steps is behind us. The housing sector stands ready to partner with both orders of government to translate the recommendations found in our joint letter into real homes, real jobs, and lasting affordability for Canadians.

Link to joint coalition letter.

Signed:

John DiMichele



CEO



Toronto Regional RealEstate Board Tony Irwin



President and CEO



Federation of Rental-housing



Providers of Ontario/Rental Housing Canada Richard Lyall



President



Residential Construction Council



of Ontario Cathy Polan



Interim CEO



Ontario Real Estate



Association George Carras



CEO



R-LABS Canada Jude Tersigni



VP, Planning and Development



Menkes Developments





Zachary Day



Interim CEO



Habitat for Humanity GTA Daryl Chong



President and CEO



Greater Toronto ApartmentAssociation Nadia Todorova



Executive Director



Residential Civil Construction



Alliance of Ontario Nhung Nguyen



CEOHorizon Legacy Marlon Bray



Executive VP



Clark Construction Management Jason Ottey



Director of Government Relations



LiUNA Local 183 Jonathan Nusbaum



CEO



Terra Modular Geoff Cape



CEO



Assembly Corp. Frank Cairo



Co-Founder and CEO



Caivan Communities Justin Van Dette



Senior Director of



Government Relations



Tridel Daniel Ger



CEO



Options for Homes

About the Coalition

The purpose of the Housing Advancement Coalition - a collective of leading local, provincial and federal builders, innovators, REALTORS, business groups, trade and labour associations, not-for-profit organizations and rental providers operating across residential and commercial markets – is committed to advancing housing development in the Greater Golden Horseshoe effectively, efficiently, economically and expediently. With housing momentum stalled, we are coming together as a unified voice, aligning our efforts and working together to break down the barriers that impede success in housing development.

