Somerset Association Management Announces New Executive Team Leaders

Richardson, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somerset Association Management, an Associa® Company and leading community management company serving the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, has announced new executive leadership. Michelle Anderson has been named branch president, and Frances Canfield-Ranes has joined as vice president of growth and development.

“Michelle is a proven leader in the HOA industry, who combines operational rigor with a client‑first mindset,” said Greg Williams, regional vice president of Associa. “Her experience guiding complex portfolios, developing high‑performing teams, and strengthening board relationships positions Somerset for its next phase of growth and innovation across Texas.”

Anderson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in community association management, with extensive expertise overseeing high‑rise and luxury assets, complex multi‑association communities, and mixed‑use environments. Her professional credentials include CMCA® (Certified Manager of Community Associations) from CAMICB and AMS® (Association Management Specialist) from CAI. A recognized industry contributor, Anderson earned the 2021 CAI‑GLAC Editor’s Award for excellence in published industry content and thought leadership. She is also an active CAI member, volunteering on education and social committees.

Canfield-Ranes, who joined Somerset in December 2025, leads sales strategy, pipeline development, and statewide market expansion. She brings extensive experience in business development, having previously driven growth initiatives at Envera Systems across Texas.

A respected leader in the community association industry, Canfield-Ranes is an active CAI ambassador and was recognized as the 2024 CAI Support Staff Member of the Year. Earlier in her career, Canfield-Ranes worked as a licensed practical nurse and studied registered nursing at North Central Texas College, experience that informs her service-first approach to client relationships and team leadership.

“Somerset is growing because communities want proactive partners who deliver measurable value,” said Canfield-Ranes. “I’m excited to help more boards experience our high-rise and luxury management expertise and to equip our teams with the tools they need to build lasting client partnerships.”

As branch president, Anderson will oversee strategic planning, client service delivery, associate development, and market growth. Partnering closely with Anderson, Canfield-Ranes will drive new business, strengthen referral networks, and advance Somerset’s presence in key Texas markets.

