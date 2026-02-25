Greystone Provides $22.3 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Ogden, Utah

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $22,336,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance Canyon View Living on 12th, a 108-unit multifamily property in Ogden, Utah. The financing was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone, with Johnny Clawson from The Clawson Group, Inc. acting as correspondent.

Constructed in 2024, Canyon View Living on 12th in Weber County is a 4-story apartment building with well-appointed one- and two-bedroom units. Set across 6.2 acres, community residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, clubhouse, pet play area, fitness center, EV charging station and covered parking. The $22,336,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a five-year term and amortization, with full-term interest-only payments.

“At Greystone, our number one priority is serving our clients well, which means we are committed to securing the right financing in any market cycle,” said Ms. Hanson. “Greystone has deep experience and knowledge in the multifamily space, and our extensive lending platform can meet client needs across the capital stack.”

“We chose Greystone because of the company’s reputation for exceptional work—and the depth of knowledge and care from our team far exceeded our expectations,” said Mr. Douglas Durbano, principal of the borrower. “At every stage of this transaction, we experienced for ourselves why Greystone is a multifamily finance leader and we look forward to working with our team again in the future.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

