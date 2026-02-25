Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Worth USD 1,477.53 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global cold chain logistics market size will grow from USD 496.80 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 1,477.53 billion by 2035, accelerating with a solid CAGR of 12.97% from 2026 to 2035. The ongoing growth of e-commerce/online grocery platforms is the key factor driving market growth. Also, increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies, coupled with the rapid urbanisations, can fuel market growth further.

Key Highlights of the Cold Chain Logistics Market

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share of 14.3% in 2025, while North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, the frozen desserts and dairy segment dominated the market with the largest share of 36.10% in 2025, whereas the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By process, the pre-cooling facilities segment held the largest market share in 2025, while the gel packs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By technology, the refrigerated vehicles segment dominated the market with the largest share of 55.16% in 2025, while the telematics and IoT solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By type, the refrigerated warehouse segment held the largest market share in 2025, whereas the refrigerated transport segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.0% over the study period.



Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, by Type, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Type 2023 2024 2025 Refrigerated Warehouse 211.26 238.29 270.41 Refrigerated Transport 131.49 147.28 165.88

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, by Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Application 2023 2024 2025 Pharmaceuticals 86.2 94.6 104.2 Dairy & Frozen Desserts 117.4 139.2 166.1 Fruits & Vegetables 69.8 77.4 86.2 Bakery & Confectionary 39.4 42.6 46.1 Process Food 30.0 31.7 33.6 Others 23.0 24.4 25.9

Growing Demand for Perishable Foods is Helpful for the Growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Market

Rising consumer preference for vegetables, fresh fruits, dairy, and seafood fuels the growth of the market. Keeping perfect temperatures over transportation and storage prevents spoilage by ensuring product safety and quality. In addition, this demand also propels investments in cutting-edge refrigeration technologies and convenient supply chain solutions across the globe.

Increasing Focus on Green Cold Chain Alternatives Is Fuelling Market Expansion

Surge in environmental concerns pushes market players to adopt renewable energy sources, energy-efficient refrigeration, and sustainable packaging in cold chain logistics. Furthermore, this practice minimizes operational costs, carbon footprints, and regulatory risks, aligning with global climate goals while fulfilling escalating consumer needs for greener supply chains.

Research on China’s domestic fruit and vegetable cold chain is still heavily centered on agriculture and system-level economic studies. According to the 2025 discipline distribution, agriculture alone contributes 52.3% of total research output, highlighting its key role in areas such as post-harvest preservation, quality management, and improving supply chain efficiency for perishable produce. Macroeconomic studies make up 18.3%, reflecting strong interest in policy planning, cold chain infrastructure development, regional logistics coordination, and broader food security strategies.

Industry-oriented research accounts for 8.7%, while computer software and information systems represent 4.5%, showing that digital applications such as cold chain monitoring systems and logistics optimization platforms are gaining attention but remain a secondary focus. Other fields, including trade, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications, contribute smaller shares, suggesting that interdisciplinary collaboration is emerging rather than dominating the landscape. Journal publication trends further support this pattern, as most studies continue to appear in established logistics and food processing journals. Overall, the research ecosystem appears mature and firmly rooted in agricultural logistics, while gradually expanding toward more diversified and technology-driven approaches.

New Trends in the Cold Chain Logistics Market

Major operators are investing heavily in electric reefer fleets and solar-powered warehouses to reduce carbon emissions and tackle high energy costs.

The growing demand for efficient solutions in the transport of high-grade pharmaceutical products through the distribution networks is expected to have an impact on market growth soon.

Cutting-edge heavy-duty refrigeration systems are utilized in the latest warehouse management to keep cool temperature conditions during the storage and transportation of goods.



Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics

What are the growth Drivers of the Cold Chain Logistics Market?

The growing demand for high-quality and fresh products like pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals drives the urbanisation and economic growth in the emerging regions. Also, fresh produce like vegetables, dairy, fruits, and meat safely arrive at their destination in refrigerated and cold storage transportation, leading to market growth soon.

High Capital Investment and Setup Costs Hampering the Growth of the Market

Establishing cold chain infrastructure, such as specialized transport fleets, refrigerated warehouses, and cutting-edge monitoring systems, necessitates extensive upfront capital, which creates a challenge to entry for medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs). Moreover, traditional refrigeration systems contribute substantially to the emissions of greenhouse gas, hindering market growth further.

The growth of the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry is creating lucrative opportunities in the Market.

Innovative therapies such as mRNA vaccines need ultra-low temperature (cryogenic) solutions, which creates a high-value option for providers. Over 90% of vaccines and 95% of approved biologics rely on cold chains. Furthermore, the rapid growth of randomized clinical trials raises the need for specialized logistics of temperature-sensitive materials such as tissue and blood.

Digital Health Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 436.30 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 496.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,477.53 Billion Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 12.97% CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Service Type, Temperature Range, Technology, End User Industry, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

How Big is the Size of Asia Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific cold chain logistics market size is valued at USD 222.10 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 724.17 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 14.18 % from 2026 to 2035.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the growing consumption of frozen/fresh food and the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in emerging economies such as China and India. In addition, consumers are rapidly moving from conventional wet markets to supermarkets, which necessitates an organised and strong cold chain supply network.

India Accelerates Food Processing and Cold Chain Expansion with ₹3,100 Crore Investment

India is significantly strengthening its food processing and cold chain infrastructure with a total investment of ₹3,100 crore, supporting the launch of 101 new projects across the country. Out of this, ₹838 crore is funded by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, while the private sector contributes ₹2,262 crore, reflecting strong public private collaboration.

The initiative includes 53 projects focused on fruits and vegetables, adding a combined processing capacity of 2.76 lakh tons. Additionally, 33 projects dedicated to milk and dairy products will handle more than 56 lakh liters per day. To further improve supply chain efficiency, 629 refrigerated vehicles have been deployed to enhance cold storage and transportation networks.

These efforts are expected to create over 60,000 jobs, reduce post-harvest waste by 13%, and boost the value of processed agricultural produce to ₹12,000 crore marking a major step forward in India’s agri-processing and value-addition ecosystem.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the growing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, along with the ongoing expansion in e-commerce grocery delivery. Additionally, government regulations about drug and food safety impel market players to upgrade to more compliant and reliable cold chain infrastructure.

Europe is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be driven by the increasing product demand from perishable foods and pharmaceuticals, coupled with the ongoing adoption of cutting-edge IoT/AI technologies. Furthermore, heavy investments in developing refrigerated warehouses are growing logistic networks, especially in France, Germany, and the UK.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmental Analysis

Application Insights

The frozen desserts and dairy segment dominated the market with a large share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the growing consumption of high-protein and perishable foods, coupled with the growth of organized retail. In addition, a surge in consumer demand for premium, high-quality ingredients in dairy products and frozen desserts necessitates low-temperature transportation.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing world trade of pharmaceuticals and the demand to minimize product spoilage during transit. As pharma products are critical and high value to patient safety, there is a major emphasis on minimizing waste caused by temperature fluctuations throughout transport.

Process Insight

The pre-cooling facilities segment held the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the growing demand for fresh produce and ongoing technological innovations such as energy-efficient, automated, and solar-powered cooling systems. Also,pre-cooling is necessary for quickly removing heat from vegetables, fruits, and flowers, substantially extending shelf life.

The gel packs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be driven by a rise in the need for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments and a surge in online ordering of frozen items. Reusable gel packs are increasingly gaining popularity as major players strive to fulfil corporate ESG goals.

Technology Insight

The refrigerated vehicles segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the segment is owed to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, along with the adoption of sustainable cooling solutions. The refrigerated vehicles are generally favoured for their ability to offer space-saving, high-capacity cooling during transit, without necessitating complex refrigeration units.

The telematics and IoT solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The growth of the segment is due to the growing demand for real-time visibility and innovative tracking technology to prevent spoilage. In addition, IoT devices help detect inefficiencies, enhancing logistics operations, minimizing spoilage, and improving supply chain efficiency.

Type Insights

The refrigerated warehouse segment held the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the surge in consumer disposable income in emerging economies, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding food waste. Furthermore, the implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and automation in warehouses improves temperature monitoring and efficiency.

The refrigerated transport segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the study period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing demand for processes, perishable foods, and pharmaceutical products. Innovative healthcare products such as cell and gene therapies, vaccines, and biologics need stringent temperature maintenance during transit to stay effective.

Recent Developments in the Cold Chain Logistics Market

In July 2025, Maersk strengthened Peru's booming agricultural sector by opening a new, advanced packing and cold chain logistics hub in Olmos. Located in a key northern agricultural corridor, the facility streamlines the export process, providing rapid cooling and packing to ensure maximum freshness for fruits destined for global markets.



Cold Chain Logistics Market Companies





Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC



Snowman Logistics Ltd.



AmeriCold Logistics LLC



Nichirei Corporation



Preferred Freezer Services Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Transportation Road Transportation Rail Transportation Sea Transportation Air Transportation

Warehousing & Storage Refrigerated Warehousing Frozen Warehousing Chilled Warehousing

Value-Added Services Packaging & Labeling Kitting & Assembly Order Fulfillment Cross Docking

Monitoring & Telemetry Real-Time Temperature Monitoring Location Tracking (GPS, RFID) Automated Alerts & Reporting

Installation & Maintenance of Equipment Refrigeration Units Temperature Sensors Warehouse Infrastructure



By Temperature Range

Chilled (2°C to 8°C)

Frozen (-18°C to -25°C)

Deep-Frozen (< -25°C)

Ambient Controlled (8°C to 15°C or 15°C to 25°C)

By Technology

Refrigerated Vehicles Insulated Vans Refrigerated Trucks (Small, Medium, Large) Reefer Containers

Refrigeration Equipment Compressors Evaporators Condensers

Storage Technologies Blast Freezers Cold Rooms Modular Cold Storage

Telematics and IoT Solutions RFID & Barcode Scanners Data Loggers Cloud-Based Visibility Platforms

Automation and Robotics ASRS (Automated Storage & Retrieval) Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)



By End User Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Food Manufacturers

Retail Chains & Supermarkets

E-commerce Grocery Platforms

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Chemical Manufacturers

Government / Defence / NGOs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

