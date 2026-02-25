JAKKS Pacific and Crunchyroll Forge New Partnership to Distribute a Robust Lineup of Toys, Costumes, and Collectibles Across Multiple Top Anime Properties

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global manufacturer of toys and consumer products, today announced an exciting new partnership with Crunchyroll, the global brand fueling anime fandom, to design, manufacture, market, and sell an all-new extensive line of toys, cosplay, and collectibles based on popular anime properties from Crunchyroll’s library.

Under the agreement, JAKKS will become one of the major US manufacturers to bring official Crunchyroll merchandise to market, with an array of products including collectible figures, plushies, tech accessories, cosplay, and more.

JAKKS will serve as a toy partner for Crunchyroll’s upcoming Sekiro: No Defeat, while also manufacturing costumes and products for other major properties, including the 2025 “Anime of the Year” winner at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Solo Leveling, as well as My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Black Clover, with more to be announced in 2026.

“As JAKKS continues its expansion into anime, Crunchyroll quickly rose to the top of our list of ideal partners,” Ariana Berman, Senior Director of Anime Division at JAKKS Pacific. “With its industry-leading platform and content, Crunchyroll sets the standard for anime, and this partnership allows us to dive headfirst into a fast-growing category and connect with even more fans worldwide.”

“JAKKS Pacific shares our commitment to creating high-quality products that resonate with fans around the globe,” said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll. “As demand for anime continues to grow worldwide, we look forward to working with JAKKS to expand our consumer product offerings to bring beloved properties to life in new and meaningful ways.”

With over 17 million paid subscribers, Crunchyroll offers fans the largest dedicated anime library of over 2,000 unique titles subbed and dubbed in 12+ languages where fans can stream over 25,000+ hours of anime, games, read manga, podcasts, and more. Available in more than 200 countries and territories, Crunchyroll unites fans and creators worldwide.

The highly anticipated series, Sekiro: No Defeat, is set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, while My Hero Academia, Solo Leveling, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Black Clover are available now on the platform.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Media Contact:

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

publicrelations@jakks.net

Crunchyroll

Hannah Cosgrove

hannah.cosgrove@crunchyroll.com

Tyler Schirado

tyler.schirado@crunchyroll.com

About Crunchyroll:

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans’ love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved