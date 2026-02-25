The Developing Doctor Releases New Book on Managing High-Functioning Anxiety

Iowa City, IOWA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOWA CITY, IA — High-functioning anxiety is often masked by competence, reliability, and outward success. In his new book, How To Relax Without Losing Your Edge: A Modern Guide to Taming High-Functioning Anxiety, physician-educator and coach Dr. Ben Reinking introduces an evidence-based roadmap designed for ambitious professionals who want to quiet their minds without sacrificing performance.

How To Relax Without Losing Your Edge: A Modern Guide to Taming High-Functioning Anxiety

Many individuals with high-functioning anxiety don’t appear anxious at all. They are productive, driven, and dependable — yet internally overwhelmed by racing thoughts, self-criticism, and a persistent fear of falling short. Dr. Reinking’s book reframes anxiety not as a flaw, but as a signal that the nervous system needs a new strategy.

“This isn’t about lowering your standards or slowing down your goals,” says Dr. Reinking. “It’s about learning to work with your nervous system so you can stay sharp, focused, and emotionally steady.”

Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and coaching practice, the book offers practical tools that fit into the real lives of high achievers. Readers will learn how to understand what high-functioning anxiety really is — and why it’s often overlooked, break free from overthinking and perfectionism, calm the nervous system during high-pressure moments, replace self-criticism with grounded self-trust, and sustain motivation and performance without burnout.

Inside the book, readers will find clear explanations, coaching-style frameworks, reflection exercises, and actionable grounding and breathing tools designed for busy professionals.

Dr. Ben Reinking is the founder of The Developing Doctor, a platform dedicated to helping high-achieving professionals navigate the mental and emotional challenges that often accompany success. A physician-educator and coach, Dr. Reinking blends evidence-based psychology with practical coaching strategies.

For years, he was described as someone who seemed “on top of it all.” Behind the scenes, he struggled with relentless overthinking and sleepless nights — until a personal breaking point led him deep into the science of anxiety, cognitive behavioral therapy, and sustainable performance. The system he developed through that journey forms the foundation of this book.

How To Relax Without Losing Your Edge is availabe on Kindle and multiple other online book retailers.

ISBN: 9798233127960.

Author, Ben Reinking, MD

About The Developing Doctor

Dr. Ben Reinking, the founder of The Developing Doctor, is on a mission to help physicians rediscover the joy and purpose that called them to medicine. As a practicing pediatric cardiologist and medical educator, he intimately understands the challenges that can lead to burnout and disillusionment among doctors at all career stages. Through The Developing Doctor's coaching programs, Dr. Reinking empowers medical students, trainees, and practicing physicians to thrive personally and professionally. He draws on his extensive clinical and leadership experience and his journey of overcoming burnout to guide clients in developing the self-awareness, resilience, and communication skills that are key to navigating the complexities of modern medicine. What sets The Developing Doctor apart is Dr. Reinking's holistic approach, which recognizes that finding fulfillment as a physician requires aligning one's work with one's values, strengths, and passions. By partnering with clients to gain this clarity of purpose, set meaningful goals, and take balanced action, he helps them create careers that energize rather than deplete them. At the heart of Dr. Reinking's work is a belief in the transformative power of coaching to help physicians not just survive but truly thrive in their roles as healers, leaders, and educators. Through The Developing Doctor, he is nurturing a movement of physicians empowered to find direction, balance, and joy in their life's work so they can bring their best selves to the practice of medicine.

