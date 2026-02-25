Bullhorn GRID report: Staffing firms using AI see stronger growth, faster placements

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top-performing staffing firms are four times more likely to leverage AI, and the results are clear: faster placements, higher productivity and significant revenue growth. That is according to the 16th annual Global Recruitment Insights and Data (GRID) Industry Trends Report published by Bullhorn , the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry.

The report surveyed nearly 2,300 recruitment professionals globally to understand the strategies driving performance in today’s market, and the findings make one thing clear: AI is no longer an efficiency experiment. It is a competitive necessity. The revenue gap between firms meaningfully using AI and those that aren’t is widening fast, leaving late adopters at a growing operational and financial disadvantage.

AI is driving measurable gains

The correlation between AI and revenue growth is clear, and the highest-growth firms prove it. Among those that grew revenue by more than 25 percent, 78 percent are using AI tools embedded in their applicant tracking system, and the operational impact is substantial.

55 percent of firms report AI screening alone improved KPIs by more than 25 percent

46 percent say AI cut screening time in half or better

56 percent of the highest-growth firms report average placement times under 10 days



AI transformation starts at the top

Despite clear performance gains, company-wide AI adoption remains limited. Only 10 percent of firms have implemented agentic AI across their full workflow, with many citing concerns around data readiness, security and unclear implementation strategies as barriers to broader adoption.

Firms that move past those barriers share a common trait: confident, prepared leadership. Leaders who feel equipped to guide AI adoption were nearly 40 percent more likely to have achieved revenue growth in 2025.

With 43 percent of firms expecting only modest economic improvement in 2026, the message is clear: firms investing in AI are not waiting for market recovery. They are building productivity and growth on their own terms.

To download the full 2026 GRID Industry Trends Report, click here .

About the GRID Industry Trends Report

The annual GRID Industry Trends Report is based on data collected from a multiple-choice, online survey of nearly 2,300 recruitment industry professionals who work across a variety of industries and around the globe, including North America, the UK and Ireland, Benelux, DACH, and APAC. The survey was conducted between November and December of 2025.