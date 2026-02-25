Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Report 2025-2030: Sustainability Focus, Green Data Center Innovation and Rising Digitalization Position Turkey as a Competitive Regional Hub

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market is valued at USD 500 million,

Growth is primarily driven by rapid digital transformation, widespread adoption of cloud computing services, and the expansion of high-speed internet connectivity across the country. The surge in data consumption, increased use of artificial intelligence, and the need for secure, scalable data storage solutions have further accelerated market development. Government incentives for digital infrastructure and sustainability initiatives are also significant growth drivers.



Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir are the dominant cities in the Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market. Istanbul leads due to its role as a financial and technological hub, attracting a concentration of businesses, tech startups, and international cloud providers. Ankara, as the capital, is a center for government and public sector digitalization, while Izmir benefits from its strategic location, robust industrial base, and growing logistics sector, making these cities key contributors to market activity.



The Law on the Protection of Personal Data (Law No. 6698), issued by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in 2016 and enforced by the Personal Data Protection Authority, governs data security and privacy for individuals and organizations. This regulation requires companies operating data centers to comply with strict data handling, processing, and storage protocols, including obligations for data localization, breach notification, and explicit consent for data processing. The law aligns with international standards and aims to foster trust in digital services, supporting the growth of Turkey's data center industry.

Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Future Outlook



The future of Turkey's data centers and cloud infrastructure market appears promising, driven by technological advancements and increasing digitalization. The anticipated growth in hybrid cloud adoption and the expansion of 5G networks will further enhance connectivity and data processing capabilities.

Additionally, the focus on sustainability and energy efficiency will likely lead to innovations in green data center technologies, positioning Turkey as a competitive player in the regional market landscape.

Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Competitive Landscape



The Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.



Turkey Data Centers & Cloud Infra Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services:



The Turkish cloud services market is projected to reach $1.8 billion in future, driven by a surge in digital services adoption. With over 70% of businesses in Turkey planning to increase their cloud spending, the demand for scalable and flexible cloud solutions is evident. This trend is supported by the country's growing internet penetration rate, which stood at 82% in 2023, facilitating broader access to cloud technologies and services.



Expansion of Digital Transformation Initiatives:



Turkey's digital transformation initiatives are expected to inject approximately $12 billion into the economy in future. The government has launched various programs to enhance digital infrastructure, with a focus on e-government services and smart city projects. As a result, organizations are increasingly investing in data centers and cloud infrastructure to support these initiatives, leading to a robust growth trajectory in the sector.



Rise in Data Consumption and Storage Needs:



Data consumption in Turkey is projected to reach 6.5 exabytes in future, reflecting a 40% increase. This surge is driven by the proliferation of IoT devices and the growing reliance on data analytics across industries. Consequently, businesses are compelled to enhance their data storage capabilities, leading to increased investments in data centers and cloud infrastructure to accommodate this rising demand.



Market Challenges

High Operational Costs:



The operational costs for data centers in Turkey are estimated to be around $250 million annually, primarily due to energy expenses and maintenance. With energy prices rising by 20% in 2023, many operators face challenges in maintaining profitability. This financial strain can hinder investments in infrastructure upgrades and technological advancements, limiting the market's growth potential.



Regulatory Compliance Complexities:



Turkey's regulatory landscape poses significant challenges for data center operators, with over 60 laws and regulations governing data protection and privacy. Compliance with these regulations often requires substantial investments in legal and operational frameworks. The complexity of navigating these regulations can deter new entrants and slow down the expansion of existing data center operations, impacting overall market growth.



Market Opportunities

Growth in Hybrid Cloud Adoption:



The hybrid cloud market in Turkey is expected to grow significantly, with investments projected to reach $700 million in future. This growth is driven by businesses seeking flexibility and scalability in their IT infrastructure, allowing them to optimize costs while enhancing performance and security.



Investment in Green Data Centers:



The push for sustainability is leading to increased investments in green data centers, with an estimated $400 million allocated for eco-friendly technologies in future. This trend aligns with global sustainability goals and offers companies a competitive edge while reducing their carbon footprint, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.



