Shapellx Launches New Sculpting Swimwear Designed for Real Life, Real Bodies, and Real Moms

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx announces the launch of its new sculpting swimwear collection for the season. The collection features a range of one-piece and two-piece styles designed to provide shaping, support, and flattering silhouettes, applying Shapellx’s signature expertise in body-sculpting to swimwear.

“At Shapellx, we believe swimwear should work as hard as your favorite shapewear,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “We’ve channeled our expertise in silhouette-sculpting technology into this collection, creating versatile pieces that offer women unwavering support through every stage of life.”

Designed for real-life wear, the collection addresses the challenges busy moms face when choosing swimwear. Shapellx combines comfort, shaping, built-in support, and secure coverage, keeping moms confident and comfortable during everyday activities—whether chasing kids at the pool, bending, or staying on the go—while offering versatile, stylish designs that can be worn multiple ways.





WHY SMART SCULPT™ SWIM STANDS APART

● Built with Shapellx’s signature sculpting expertise

● Strategic ruching, contour seams, and structured support zones

● Flattering one-piece silhouettes, elevated bikinis, and versatile layering styles

● Designed to transition seamlessly from swim to resort wear

● Inclusive sizing from S–3XL

● Bold, modern colorways and statement detailing

Shapellx’s new Smart Sculpt™ collection introduces an innovative oyster-protein fabric—giving discarded oyster shells a second life. The breathable material is applied specifically to the bust’s sensitive areas to provide gentle, skin-friendly, and sustainable support.

HERO STYLES INCLUDE

● Smart Sculpt™ All-In-One Mesh Wrap Shaping Swimsuit - Building on the heritage of last year’s NY Product Design Gold Award winner, the new Smart Sculpt™ Ribbed Cutout-Front Swimsuit offers the same industry-leading shaping with enhanced versatility. Now designed to be worn as both a high-performance swimsuit and a sophisticated bodysuit, it is the ultimate multi-tasking hero for the summer wardrobe.

● Smart Sculpt™ Ruched V-Neck Shaping Swimsuit - Sculpting pleats and convertible strap provide a customizable fit, keeping moms comfortable and secure during active family days.

● Smart Sculpt™ Ruched U-Wire Cut Out Shaping Swimsuit - Statement hardware meets structured support.

● Smart Sculpt™ Ruched V-Neck Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bottom Set - Sculpted top and contoured high-waisted bottoms provide secure coverage and flattering shaping for active lifestyles.

● Smart Sculpt™ Twist-Front Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bottom Set - Sculpted for the modern mother, this design enhances natural curves with superior support. Transition seamlessly from active play to refined leisure with a fit that feels as good as it looks.

COLORWAYS, SIZING & AVAILABILITY

Smart Sculpt™ Swim Collection is offered in Black, Fuchsia, Cream Yellow, and Deep Teal, with a Zebra Print arriving on February 25th, 2026. Available in sizes S–3XL, exclusively at Shapellx.com .

ABOUT SHAPELLX

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own direct-to-consumer platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both fashion and function. The brand is dedicated to empowering confidence through innovative construction, inclusive design, and elevated everyday essentials.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de872a8e-2095-49f4-b7c3-d78d7528c9d4