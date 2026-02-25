Prefilled Syringe Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts by Therapeutic Area, Syringe Barrel Material, Number of Barrel Chambers, Drug Molecule

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringe Fill Finish Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Therapeutic Area, Type of Syringe Barrel Material, Number of Barrel Chambers, Type of Drug Molecule, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringe fill finish manufacturing market, valued at USD 931 million this year, is set for impressive growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis, exploring key segments: therapeutic areas, syringe barrel materials, barrel chambers, drug molecule types, operation scales, and geographic regions. It evaluates market players based on establishment year, size, operations scale, headquarters location, fill/finish facilities, and syringe specifications. Detailed company profiles offer insights into service portfolios and recent developments.

The prefilled syringe, a crucial medication dispensing solution, has seen its usage triple over the last decade, primarily due to the rise in development of parenteral drugs. These syringes are favored for their numerous advantages over traditional systems, such as minimized dosing errors, enhanced patient adherence, and reduced microbial contamination risk. These benefits have bolstered their adoption in chronic disease treatment requiring frequent medication administration.

The increased self-medication trend and market demand for prefilled combination drugs have necessitated the outsourcing of fill/finish operations, a result of technical challenges in managing syringe fill volumes. This has shifted the industry towards outsourcing, driving market growth. Demand for safer, user-friendly drug delivery technologies and efforts to enhance cost efficiency are anticipated to further propel the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the market reveals substantial expansion opportunities. Key findings include: over 100 global entities offering contract fill/finish services, half of which are large-scale companies; presence of well-established players across geographies; and most providers have capabilities for both small molecules and biologics fill/finish services, although about 20% specialize in only biologics. Companies are widening their reach and capacities through partnerships and geographic expansion, particularly in emerging regions like Asia.

Large service providers dominate the market's fill/finish capacity for prefilled syringes, controlling approximately 80% of global capacity. Europe and North America remain prime regions for partnerships, with nearly 70 prefilled syringes produced by major companies capable of using both glass and plastic syringe barrels. The outsourcing trend is predicted to persist, sustaining market growth at an annualized rate exceeding 11.9% in the short to midterm, with long-term opportunities dispersed across different product types, scales, and areas.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How many companies are engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies?

What factors influence market evolution?

What are the current and future market sizes?

What is the CAGR?

How will market opportunities distribute across segments?

Players in the Prefilled Syringe Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

AMRI

BioPharma Solutions

Emergent BioSolutions

Patheon (a Thermo Fisher Scientific Company)

Consort Medical

EVER Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

IDT Biologika

Rentschler Biopharma

Siegfried

Vetter Pharma

Biocon

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Kemwell Biopharma

Square Pharmaceuticals

Full List of Companies Featured

ABB

Abbott

AbbVie

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Ablynx

Accord Healthcare

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adimmune

Aguettant

AJ Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Akron Biotech

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Alanza

Alcami

Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alfasigma

Alkermes

Alvogen

Alvotech

Amega Biotech

Amgen

Amneal Deutschland GmbH

AMRI

APL

Apobiologix

Aptar Pharma

Aristopharma

Asarina Pharma

AstraZeneca

Austrianova

Automated Systems of Tacoma

Axcellerate Pharma

Bahrain Pharma

Baxter

Becton Dickinson

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Bespak

Beximco Pharma

Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Bio Elpida

Biocad

Biocon

BioConnection

Biogen

Bioinova

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BioPharma Solutions

Biotech Vision Care

BirgiMefar

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bone Therapeutics

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bryllan

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent Biologics

Celltrion

Cenexi

Centrexion Therapeutics

Cerium Pharmaceuticals

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

CinnaGen

Ciron Drugs and Pharmaceutical

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Cobra Biologics

Coherus Biosciences

Combino Pharm

Consort Medical

Cook Pharmica

Corden Pharma

Dalton Pharma Services

Delpharm

DENSO

Dhruv Life sciences

DM Bio

Dynavax Technologies

EirGen Pharma

Eli Lilly

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

EMD Serono

Emergent BioSolutions

Eurofins BioPharma

European Medical Contract Manufacturing

Ever Pharma

Evotec

ExCellThera

FACET

FANUC America

Foresee Pharmaceutical

Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

Fujifilm

Gadea Pharmaceutical Group

GC Pharma

GeneDesign

Genentech

Generon (Shanghai)

Genmab

Genovior Biotech

Gerresheimer

Gland Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

GP Pharm

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Gulf Biotech

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Health Biotech

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Heron Therapeutics

Hetero Drugs

Hetero Healthcare

Hisun Pharmaceuticals USA

IDEO

IDT Biologika

Il-Yang Pharm

Injectalia

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Integrity Bio

Ipsen

IRISYS

Italfarmaco

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kemwell Biopharma

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Kilitch Healthcare

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

KP Pharmaceutical Technology

KUKA

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorios SALVAT

Leo Pharma

Lifecore Biomedical

LSNE Contract Manufacturing

Lubrizol Life Science Health

Lundbeck

Lyell Immunopharma

Marchesini Group

Massman Automation Designs

Medefil

Medicago

Merck

Metrion Biosciences

Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys

Mycenax Biotech

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease

Nemus Bioscience

Nipro

Northway Biotechpharma

Nova Laboratories

Novartis

Ology Bioservices

OmniChem

Ompi

OMRON Industrial Automation

Oncobiologics

Oncotec Pharma Produktion

"Opiant

Pharmaceuticals"

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Patheon

PCI Pharma Services

Pfizer

Pfizer CentreOne

Pfizer Injectables

Pharmaceutics International

Pierre Fabre

Piramal Enterprises

Pisa Farmaceutica

Polpharma Biologics

Praxis Pharmaceutical

Precision Ocular Metrology

PrimaPharma

PYRAMID Laboratories

Recipharm

Regeneron

Reliance Life Sciences

Rentschler Biopharma

RHEACELL

Roche

Rompharm

Rovi CM

Sabin Vaccine Institute

SAFC

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

Sanofi

Saudi Biotech Manufacturing

Schott

Schott-Kaisha

ScinoPharm

Seiko Epson

Selecta Biosciences

Seqirus

Sewa Medicals

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Shandong Weigao

Sharp

Shire

SHL Group

Siegfried

Singota Solutions

SOBI

Sovereign Pharma

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Square Pharmaceuticals

Staubli

Stempeutics

Sun Pharma

Sunshine Health Products

Swissfillon

Symphogen

Syngene

Taisei Kako

Taiyo Yakuhin

Takeda

Tanvex BioPharma

Tekpak

Terumo

Teva Pharmaceutical

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Tolmar

Transcoject

TriPharm Services

UCB Biopharma

Unicep

United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

Universal Robots

University of California

US Department of Health and Human Services

USV

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vanrx Pharmasystems

Vaxart

VELIT Biopharmaceuticals

Vetter Pharma

Vitaeris

VxP Biologics

West Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Yaskawa Electric

YL Biologics

Zen Pharma

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9r13rf

