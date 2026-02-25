Black Bear Sports Group Announces New Ownership of Holland Ice Arena and Hudsonville Ice Arena, Millions in Facility Improvements Planned

Grand Rapids, MI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Black Bear Sports Group, the premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the U.S., today announced new ownership of Holland Ice Arena and Hudsonville Ice Arena, marking a new chapter for two beloved West Michigan rinks. Formerly Griff’s IceHouse West and Griff’s Georgetown Ice Arena, both facilities will undergo significant repairs and improvements supporting the uninterrupted continuation of all current programming through the 2025-26 season.



Black Bear Sports Group operates ice arenas across the country, with a commitment to protecting and expanding access to hockey and ice sports. By preserving rinks, supporting player development, and fostering strong skating communities, Black Bear seeks to ensure that hockey, figure skating, and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and thriving for generations to come.

As part of the transition, Black Bear will facilitate repairs and improvements and explore cosmetic upgrades across both locations that are expected to total in the millions, with a focus on core infrastructure that directly impacts ice quality, long term structural integrity, indoor air quality, and in rink comfort.

Planned work includes renovating or replacing key systems such as the ice plant, subfloor components, and dehumidification equipment, which support consistent ice conditions and help protect the buildings’ infrastructure. Together, these repairs and upgrades will create a reliable, comfortable environment for every skater, coach, and family who walks through the doors, helping both arenas serve West Michigan for years to come.

“These arenas are a home base for many athletes and families in West Michigan,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “We’re proud to support that tradition and do the essential work that keeps these rinks reliable and the experience consistent for years to come. Our focus is on ensuring the next generation of skaters has a great place to learn, compete, and grow.”

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a closely held private company, and a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit www.blackbearsportsgroup.com.