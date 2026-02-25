AHT Investors Have Opportunity to Join Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (“Ashford Hospitality” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AHT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ashford Hospitality issued a press release on January 13, 2026, “announcing that it has extended its Highland mortgage loan secured by 18 hotels,” adding that “to preserve the Company's liquidity position as it evaluates strategic alternatives, preferred dividends have been suspended, including dividends previously declared for record holders of the Company's Series D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L and M preferred stock as of December 31, 2025, and payable on January 15, 2026.” Based on this news, shares of Ashford Hospitality fell by 8.1% on the same day.

