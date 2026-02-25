Solar Power: Fonroche Lighting Earns Guinness World Record

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fonroche Lighting announced that they are the first company in the world to earn a Guinness World Record for solar street lighting installation. Last October, Fonroche Lighting America installed 70 solar streetlights across 3.1 miles in Rowlett, Texas, in just 10 hours and 35 minutes, earning an official Guinness World Records title for the most solar streetlights installed in 12 hours. This record is more than a headline—it’s proof of a global breakthrough, transforming lighting for cities, communities, and businesses everywhere.

Fonroche Lighting declares freedom, bringing light where the grid can’t and redefining what’s possible, anywhere and in any climate. Their off-grid solar streetlights deploy in hours—not weeks— being time-efficient, cutting costs and increasing safety. And they’re not just innovators—they’re record-breakers.

In Rowlett, Texas, Fonroche provided a solar-powered alternative which illuminated three major corridors—State Highway 66, Rowlett Road, and Dalrock Road, over 3.1 miles. This was done at half the cost of a traditional $2.8 million utility proposal. “Lighting three roads for the price of one speaks to every official and taxpayer,” said David Hall, City Manager. “Rowlett’s choice proves solar should lead the future of roadway infrastructure.”.

Fonroche Lighting is also present in 50+ countries, delivering reliable solar lighting in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Every system is engineered for 365 nights of lighting per year, backed by advanced battery technology and continuous innovation.

Since entering the U.S. market in 2019, Fonroche Lighting America has delivered installations across 1,000+ municipalities in 43 states.

Its U.S. headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas supporting coast to coast delivery. The company operates 5 regional service hubs in Boise (ID), San Antonio (TX), Los Angeles (CA), Orlando (FL), and Marietta (GA) to accelerate onsite installs and aftermarket service.

Major U.S. and remarkable world-wide projects.

• Los Angeles (CA)

When devastating wildfires struck California in January 2025, Fonroche responded with hundreds of solar streetlights installed in just 24 hours, restoring safety to neighborhoods without relying on damaged grid infrastructure. This rapid intervention showcased the unmatched speed and resilience of off-grid solar lighting—qualities that U.S. cities increasingly demand. Later that year, the city accelerated solar streetlight installations to combat copper wire theft and keep neighborhoods lit during potential future outages—announcing hundreds of new solar lights.

• Chile – Atacama Desert

Fonroche deployed solar lighting in one of the driest regions on Earth—the Atacama Desert—where extreme heat can reach up to 104°F and nights can approach freezing, making traditional grid lighting nearly impossible to install and function. This solution ensures reliable illumination in harsh conditions, enhancing safety and delivering cost efficiency for Chile’s infrastructure.

• Colombia – Viaducto de la Paz

Fonroche illuminated one of South America’s largest viaducts, spanning 3.1 miles. This project demonstrates how solar lighting can overcome the challenges of high-altitude weather and complex engineering, improving safety for thousands of drivers while reducing infrastructure costs for the country.

• Switzerland – The Evolène Ski Resort

Despite the low level of sunlight, the slopes are illuminated 365 nights a year.

• San Antonio, TX

In Texas’s second biggest city, San Antonio, there have been ongoing municipal rollouts across multiple corridors and facilities, with 1,200+ lights installed citywide.

• Las Vegas, NV

With a total of 500 lights, Las Vegas is scaling solar streetlighting. The move eliminates trenching, break-ins, damage and copper wiring, a frequent target for theft, while guaranteeing operation during outages. The result: safer streets and a smarter, more resilient city.

• Maui Airport, HI

At Hawaii’s second-busiest airport, solar-powered perimeter parking lights were installed – a critical solution for a region prone to tropical storms and power outages, ensuring uninterrupted lighting when reliability matters most.

• Other memorable projects include: Tesla Facilities, Domino’s Pizza, Virgin Galactic Spaceport and the NASA Glenn Center.

