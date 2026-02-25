ABC: 9 in 10 Construction Workers in 24 States Are Not Union Members

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today released an analysis of state union membership data published by unionstats.com, which found that at least 90% of construction workers in 24 states did not belong to a union in 2025. Overall, there were a record 9 million nonunion construction workers compared to 995,000 union members last year, according to a Feb. 18 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Year after year, data at the national and state level continue to show the supermajority of construction companies choose an employment relationship in a merit-based culture, which is the best way to attract talent and the most productive means to deliver long-lasting, high-quality projects at affordable prices,” said Kristen Swearingen, ABC vice president of government affairs.

“Discriminatory, union-only rules are especially unfair and unworkable in the dozen states where nonunion workers comprise more than 95% of the workforce,” said Swearingen. “Employee choice whether or not to affiliate with unions creates immense value in the marketplace, which is why ABC will continue to oppose government-mandated project labor agreement policies and advocate for freedom for all construction workers to choose how to achieve their career dreams and prosper in a safe and healthy environment.

“ABC urges state policymakers, as well as the Trump administration and Congress, to advance policies that level the playing field, preserve worker choice and address the issues that the construction industry faces, including a worker shortage of 349,000 in 2026, economic uncertainty, immigration policy, inflation and high interest rates,” said Swearingen.