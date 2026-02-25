Climate Risk and Resilience in Financial Services Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: How Insurers, Wealth Managers, and Banking and Payments Companies Can Reduce Their Emissions

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Climate Risk and Resilience in Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the current state of climate risk and resilience strategies in the financial services industry.

It examines the state of climate care and compliance in financial services, delving into specific types of ESG offerings across the FS sector (such as green bonds, ESG wealth management offerings, and green insurance). The report lists different products and practices providers are utilizing to maximize their bottom line while staying compliant. It also analyzes climate trends in finance, including US President Donald Trump's impact on ESG headcounts.



Financial services companies' climate targets and ESG headcounts have been pushed to the side since the start of Donald Trump's second term in office, despite an increase in worldwide climate scrutiny. This report discusses the impact of financial services on the climate, and the resilience strategies companies can adopt to stay ahead of all future political developments.

It investigates how insurers, wealth managers, and banking and payments companies can reduce their own emissions while providing suitable products for climate-conscious customers.



Report Scope

The US had 27 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2024, above the average annual number of events.

US green bond issuance dropped 88% year over year in Q2 2025.

A 2022 Oxfam report noted that a billionaire's average financed emissions were over 1 million times higher than the average for individuals outside the richest 10% of humanity. The same report found that the investments of just 125 billionaires emit total emissions comparable to the entire emissions of France.

Reasons to Buy

Understand key developments in climate compliance in the FS space.

Discover the climate resilience strategies of industry leaders and competitors.

See the impact of US President Donald Trump's policies on climate-related financial offerings.

Learn how insurers are adapting to a rising number of billion-dollar climate events.

Learn how wealth managers are adapting to changes in supply and demand of ESG wealth management offerings.

Learn how banks are reducing ESG headcounts and green bond issuance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Climate Risk in Financial Services



3. Resilience Strategies in Financial Services



4. Resilience Strategies in Insurance



5. Resilience Strategies in Banking and Payments



6. Resilience Strategies in Wealth Management



7. Glossary



Companies Featured

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Zurich Re

Hanover Re

AXA

Allianz

Lloyds of London

Goldman Sachs

Citigroup

Bank of America

Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan Chase

BlackRock

Deloitte

S&P Global

HSBC

Barclays

UBS

Howden

GeoVera

State Farm

Lloyds Market Association

ICEYE

Arbol

RiskStream

Descartes Underwriting

Amica

By Miles

Naturesave

Ageas

Oka

Chubb

Aviva

MSCI

ERM

CDP

DNB

NatWest

BNP Paribas

ING Group

Cogo

Ecolytiq

Mastercard

Danske Bank

Mizuho

Deutsche Bank

Nordea

SEB

SFMG

Carbonplace

Greenspark

Visa

American Express

Doconomy

Treecard

Bunq

Aspiration

Paypal

South Pole

LGT Wealth Management

Vanguard

Schroders

Royal London

LGIM

Janus Henderson

Edentree

Ninety One

Baillie Gifford

Rathbones

Quilter Investors

Rothschild & Co

7IM

Tribe Impact Capital

Bloomberg

Nasdaq

PwC

NORD

LB

The Lightsmith Group

Coutts

