MedSpa Pro Announces Strategic Educational Partnership with A4M, Returns to Las Vegas for 2026

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedSpa Pro, a leader in medical aesthetic education and training, has announced a new educational partnership with A4M, marking a significant milestone as the organization prepares to return to Las Vegas for its 2026 annual meeting.

Taking place December 11–13, 2026, MedSpa Pro 2026 will be hosted at the iconic Venetian | Palazzo, bringing industry professionals together in one of the world’s most prestigious conference destinations. This strategic collaboration with A4M serves to reinforce MedSpa Pro’s commitment to delivering innovative, comprehensive, and evidence-based education at the intersection of aesthetics, wellness, and longevity.

The 2026 meeting will feature an expanded educational program designed to equip medical spa owners, aesthetic providers, and multidisciplinary practitioners with advanced clinical insights, emerging technologies, and practical business strategies designed to support long-term professional success and growth. Through this collaborative partnership with A4M, MedSpa Pro advances its educational offerings, further strengthening its reputation and expertise as it delivers deeper insights in anti-aging medicine, regenerative therapies, and holistic approaches to patient care.

Commenting on the announcement, Joseph Russo, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon and chair of MedSpa Pro 2026, said:

“I am pleased to announce that the 2026 MedSpa Pro meeting will take place December 11-13, in Las Vegas. This will give us the opportunity to partner with A4M and add the latest advancements in anti-aging and longevity medicine to go along with our well established clinical and business tracks. We are so excited about this partnership, which I truly believe makes us the most relevant meeting in the med spa space and provides the highest and most inclusive level of education. We look forward to seeing you this December to kick off this great partnership.”

The Venetian | Palazzo provides a world-class setting that fosters hands-on learning, dynamic networking, and collaborative engagement, all within a state-of-the-art conference environment. This unique combination creates an immersive experience where professionals and industry leaders can thrive, connect, and exchange ideas. Bringing together the industry’s most influential voices and market-leading brands, MedSpa Pro promises to continue its tradition of innovation and excellence.

The organization will be releasing further program details and faculty announcements soon and invites attendees and industry partners to visit the MedSpa Pro website for more information.

MedSpa Pro serves as the leading educational platform for medical aesthetics professionals, delivering targeted education, tailored training, and strategic networking opportunities across the industry. Through its premier conference and progressive initiatives, the organization connects enterprising practitioners with renowned experts to advance excellence in aesthetic medicine. MedSpa Pro is part of the Informa Connect Medical Division, a global force in medical education across the entire healthcare ecosystem.