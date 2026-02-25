GulfStar Group Announces the Majority Recapitalization of CIMA Services by Amberjack Capital Partners





HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfStar Group ("GulfStar") is pleased to announce the majority recapitalization of CIMA Services, L.P. (“CIMA” or the “Company”) by Amberjack Capital Partners (“Amberjack”). GulfStar served as the exclusive financial advisor to CIMA throughout the transaction, which closed on January 15, 2026.

Founded in 2003, CIMA is a full-service industrial and environmental resources company specializing in civil, structural, mechanical and waste management services for companies operating in the petrochemical, refining, midstream oil and gas, and general industrial markets across the U.S. Gulf Coast region. Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, CIMA’s strategic location near the Houston Ship Channel facilitates rapid responsiveness and mobilization of personnel and equipment. The Company is led by a team of seasoned industry veterans and supported by more than 400 employees, including a broad array of skilled tradesmen.

“Taking the next step in our business was a big decision, and we understood that having the right advisors to lead and support us in finding the best partner was essential,” said John Bailey, owner and vice president at CIMA. “Bryan Frederickson, Alex Pette, Alan Sheppard and Alex Britz stepped up to the plate and delivered. It was a blessing to have GulfStar on our team to guide us through this process.”

Amberjack is a private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the industrial, infrastructure and environmental services end markets. Often the first institutional investor in founder-led companies, Amberjack has a particular focus on supporting high performing companies undertaking strategic or transformative initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the firm has raised $2.1 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

“The CIMA team was a pleasure to work with throughout this engagement, and we are happy to have delivered a favorable outcome with the Amberjack partnership,” said Bryan Frederickson, managing director of GulfStar. “As always, GulfStar greatly appreciates the trust that client founders, owners and management teams put in us to navigate a lengthy and complex process. We are confident CIMA will benefit from Amberjack's collaboration as it continues to manage the execution of its rapid growth plan.”

The GulfStar team was led by Managing Directors Bryan Frederickson and Alex Pette with support from Associate Alan Sheppard and Analyst Alex Britz.

