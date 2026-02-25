Starling Logistics Expands International Multimodal Transport Corridors

Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Starling Logistics announced an expansion of its multimodal transport solutions and the coverage map outlining its international freight directions across 25 markets spanning the European Union, CIS region, and other selected global destinations.



The expanded corridor framework is designed to give companies greater routing flexibility by combining road freight, rail, sea, and air into integrated transport plans, with an emphasis on predictable cross-border execution and multiple routing options when conditions change.



Donata Krikščiūnas, spokesperson for Starling Logistics, said: Starling Logistics is strengthening international connectivity by widening corridor coverage and making the network clearer to customers through a transport directions map. The objective is practical route optionality, enabling companies to select the mode mix that best matches timelines, cargo requirements, and border complexity.

International Cargo Transport Directions

The newly published coverage map summarizes UAB Starling Logistics’ active international freight directions across three groups:

Freight forwarding to from CIS countries, including key destinations in the South Caucasus and Central Asia; Freight forwarding to from Europe, spanning core Western and Central European economies as well as the Baltic region; Other strategic destinations, currently including freight forwarding to China and freight forwarding to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Together, these directions reflect the company’s focus on practical, end-to-end multimodal routing for cross-border cargo movements, with the ability to combine transport modes based on delivery timelines, cargo requirements, and corridor availability.

Cargo-Specific Custom Solutions for Controlled Execution of Transportation

Starling Logistics expanded its cargo-specific transport solutions for various shipment of products, including:

Perishable products;

High-value cargo;

Excise goods;

Fruits;

Vegetables;

Flowers;

Plants.

These solutions focus on controlled execution through temperature and handling discipline where required, milestone-based shipment management, documentation coordination, and defined handover procedures to reduce delays, spoilage, loss risk, and compliance friction from pickup to final delivery.

What The Expansion Enables For Companies

With the widened corridor coverage and clearer lane visibility, customers can plan shipments with:

Broader end-to-end routing options across Europe, the CIS region, Central Asia, and key external destinations

across Europe, the CIS region, Central Asia, and key external destinations Multimodal contingency planning , reducing reliance on a single mode or a single border pathway

, reducing reliance on a single mode or a single border pathway Structured corridor design that supports cross-border documentation, handovers, and lead-time planning

that supports cross-border documentation, handovers, and lead-time planning International execution support for shipments requiring controlled timing, higher-value handling, or compliance-sensitive processes (where applicable)

Availability

The coverage map and corridor overview are available now on the Starling Logistics website as part of the company’s international services presentation. Customers can request routing proposals and quotations through the company’s standard inquiry channels.



About Starling Logistics



Starling Logistics provides international freight forwarding and multimodal cargo transport solutions, integrating multiple transport modes to support cross-border movements across Europe, the CIS region, Central Asia, and selected global destinations.



Media Contact

UAB Starling Logistics

CEO: Donatas Krikščiūnas

Website: https://starlinglogistic.com/

Email: info@starlinglogistic.com

Phone: +370 648 79337



