Solo Travel Case Study 2026: Key Solo Destinations, Opportunities and Challenges, Company Spotlight Featuring Contiki, Flash Pack, and TripAdvisor

This case study looks at the increasing interest in solo travel. It discusses the concept of Solo travel and the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies.
The case study also discusses the challenges facing solo travel and the impacts it may have as well as the potential opportunities associated with it. Finally, this case study looks at insight of solo travel consumers and explores key attractions of solo travel around the world.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an understanding of solo travel.
- Recognize the range of the potential challenges and associated opportunities around solo travel
- Gain an understanding of solo travel consumers motivations and role of media.
- Gain an understanding of the role of travel industry players, tourism bodies and the Government.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Key Solo Travel Destinations
- Company Spotlight
- Opportunities and Challenges
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Contiki
- Flash Pack
- TripAdvisor
