BARK Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Investigation of BARK, Inc. with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in BARK, Inc. (“Bark” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BARK) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the Bark board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. GNK Holdings and Marcus Lemonis issued an open letter to the Company’s Special Committee regarding their offer to buy its outstanding shares. The letter states, Nevertheless, despite your promise to investors that you would “review and evaluate” our proposal, and despite our repeated outreach, you have yet to engage in any substantive discussions with us. To the contrary, the Company initially ignored our offer, and it is now attempting to silence and handcuff the Group by demanding that we sign a coercive non-disclosure agreement.”

