Niche Tourism Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Premiumization is Taking on Greater Importance As Travel Companies Look to Build Customer Loyalty and Improve Customer Experience

This report analyzes the key theme of niche tourism in the travel and tourism sector. Premiumization is taking on greater importance as travel companies look to build customer loyalty and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of niche tourism in action.



This report takes an in-depth look at the theme of niche tourism and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of niche tourism.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on niche tourism.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the impact niche tourism has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors. The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: consumer trends, enterprise trends, and industry trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of niche tourism on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in niche tourism.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating niche tourism across the travel & tourism space and throughout the traveler journey.

Companies Featured

Airbnb

Responsible Travel

G Adventures

Instagram

Jacada Travel

Space Perspective

Mang'ola Life

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Consumer trends

Enterprise trends

Industry trends

Industry Analysis

Impacts

Challenges

Recommendations

Case studies

Timeline

Value Chain

Third-party suppliers

Direct suppliers

Ancillary suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Glossary

