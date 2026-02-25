Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN). The investigation focuses on Driven Brands’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands disclosed that, on February 23, 2026, its Audit Committee concluded there were material errors in the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, as well as previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 and the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended March 29, 2025, June 28, 2025, and September 27, 2025. The Company stated that these financial statements should no longer be relied upon and will require restatement. The Company further stated that the report of its independent registered public accounting firm on the financial statements and internal control over financial reporting should also no longer be relied upon.

The Company also stated that its review of the financial statements and evaluation of internal controls over financial reporting is ongoing and that it may identify further material errors.

Following this disclosure, Driven Brands’ shares declined more than 30% in pre-market trading on February 25, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Driven Brands complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Driven Brands stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

