Latin Metals Inc. Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC 2026, the World’s Premier Mining Convention

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to invite current and prospective investors to meet with management at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2026, the foremost global mining and mineral exploration conference.

The PDAC Convention 2026 will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, located at 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario.

Latin Metals will be exhibiting at Booth 2329 and welcomes shareholders, institutional investors, analysts, and industry participants to connect directly with management during the conference. The Company will also be featuring Latin Explore Inc., its newly launched copper-gold exploration company.

Event Details

PDAC 2026 – Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building

222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday, March 1: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Monday, March 2: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 3: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 4: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Location: Investors Exchange Booth 2329

What Investors Can Expect

Investors visiting Booth 2329 can expect updates on:

Partner-funded diamond drilling currently underway at the Cerro Bayo Project in Argentina, where option partner Daura Gold Corp. has commenced a ~1,500 metre Phase I drill program targeting 15 high-priority gold-silver targets (22 drill holes) defined through geochemical and IP geophysical surveys

at the in Argentina, where option partner has commenced a ~1,500 metre Phase I drill program targeting 15 high-priority gold-silver targets (22 drill holes) defined through geochemical and IP geophysical surveys Exploration progress across Latin Metals’ diversified gold, silver, and copper portfolio in Peru and Argentina

The Company’s disciplined prospect generator model, designed to minimize shareholder dilution while retaining exposure to exploration success

The successful completion of the Latin Explore spin-out, establishing a focused copper-gold exploration growth vehicle

2026 exploration catalysts and anticipated news flow



Cerro Bayo is located within the prolific Deseado Massif and represents one of several active projects advancing under partner-funded agreements. All drilling expenditures at Cerro Bayo are being funded by Daura Gold under the option agreement, consistent with Latin Metals’ strategy of leveraging partnerships to advance projects while preserving capital.

Why This Matters to Investors

Latin Metals enters PDAC 2026 with:

Active partner-funded drilling underway

A strengthened balance sheet following recent warrant exercises

Multiple projects advancing across Peru and Argentina

The successful launch of Latin Explore as a standalone copper-gold exploration company

The creation of Latin Explore enables parallel value creation — allowing Latin Metals to continue executing its diversified prospect generator strategy while providing shareholders with dedicated exposure to copper-gold exploration growth through a separate vehicle.

Management believes 2026 represents one of the most catalyst-rich periods in the Company’s recent history.

Management Commentary

“PDAC is one of the most important gatherings in the global mining industry, and we look forward to engaging directly with our shareholders and the broader investment community,” said Keith Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latin Metals. “With partner-funded drilling underway at Cerro Bayo, a strengthened treasury, and the successful launch of Latin Explore as a focused copper-gold exploration company, we believe 2026 represents one of the most catalyst-driven years for Latin Metals. We welcome investors to visit us at Booth 2329 to discuss the momentum building across our portfolio.”

We look forward to seeing you there.

For additional information about the PDAC Convention, visit:

https://pdac.ca/convention-2026

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality projects in South America. The company currently holds 100%-owned copper exploration assets in Peru and is focused on exploration, drilling, and discovery.

Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q1 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

PDAC – Toronto, March 1–4, 2026

– Toronto, March 1–4, 2026 121 London – London, UK, May 11-12, 2026

– London, UK, May 11-12, 2026 Deutsche Goldmesse – Frankfurt, Germany, May 15-16, 2026



These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals’ exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

