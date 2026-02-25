25 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 25 February 2026 the Company purchased 367,736 ordinary shares at a price of 31.19 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 370,466,423 ordinary shares of one pence each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 370,466,423.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31